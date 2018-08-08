James Currie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

James Currie has been identified as the man accused of tossing his own baby into the East River in New York City. The body of the 7-month-old child was spotted in the river on Sunday, August 5. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 37-year-old Currie was taken into custody the next day, after flying to Thailand.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. James Currie Picked Up His Son For a Scheduled Visitation Over the Weekend

James Currie picked up his son from the mother’s home on Saturday, August 4th around 12:30pm for a scheduled visit. He took the baby back to his own home in the Bronx. Police say they have video of the child looking healthy as he arrived at his father’s home. Currie lives in Co-op City in the Baychester section of the borough.

Currie was seen leaving his apartment again about 24 hours later, early Sunday afternoon. Police say they have video of this as well. Currie had a backpack strapped to his front, covered with a blanket. New York City Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea explained in a news conference that investigators believe the baby was inside the bag and already dead by this point.

Currie then traveled 16 miles south, to the very southern tip of Manhattan. Police say Currie was spotted walking along the East River near the South Street Seaport. This was around 3:15pm on Sunday. Nearly an hour later, 911 dispatchers began receiving phone calls about a body in the water.

2. Tourists Spotted the Infant Floating in the Water with a Backpack Nearby

#BREAKING Dad of baby found dead in river being held in Thailand, will be charged in NYChttps://t.co/YSma0RNxFK — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 8, 2018

James Currie is accused of throwing the backpack and the child into the water. Police say they have video of Currie walking by the East River, but have not confirmed whether any witnesses saw the moment the backpack was tossed in to the water.

Tourists spotted the infant floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge. The baby was wearing only a diaper. Investigators said a backpack was found in the water floating close to the baby.

Good samaritans pulled the baby out of the water and tried to revive him. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The local ABC affiliate in New York City reports the baby’s name was Mason.

3. James Currie Boarded a Plane to Thailand the Day After His Son’s Body Was Found in the East River

The NYPD says the father of a 7-month-old boy found dead in the East River over the weekend has been located in Thailand and is expected to return the U.S. to face charges in the next few days. CBS2's @GainerTV is on the story. pic.twitter.com/RcSWKAIfpf — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) August 8, 2018

James Currie did not stick around after his son was found floating in the East River. The next afternoon, officials say he boarded a plane to Bangkok, Thailand.

Currie never made it beyond the airport in Thailand. He was taken into custody before he could leave. New York City police say Currie will be extradited back to the United States within the next few days.

Currie is facing a charge of concealment of a corpse. But police say additional charges are expected to be filed. Officials do not yet know what caused the baby’s death.

4. The Baby’s Mother Called Police After Seeing Reports that an Infant Had Been Pulled from the East River

UPDATE: @NYPDNews files arrest warrant to extradite James Currie, father of the 7 m/o found dead in the East River, to bring him back from Bangkok and charge him with concealment of a human corpse. @PIX11News https://t.co/sTdZvQbpJd — Morena (@morenabasteiro) August 8, 2018

James Currie picked up his son, Mason, from the mother’s apartment on Saturday, August 4th. By Monday, she became concerned when she learned that Mason had not been dropped off at daycare as planned. She told police she texted Currie because she felt like something was wrong. She says she tried several times to get ahold of him but that Currie never responded.

Then she saw news reports about a baby found floating in the East River. Police say the mother called 911 Monday evening and told them that Currie had not dropped off her baby at daycare.

Detective Shea described the next part of the call as “blood curling.” He says the mother then told the dispatcher that she had seen the news about a child in the water, and that she feared the worst. She then began crying on the call. The baby was later identified as her son.

5. James Currie Works for the City of New York

James Currie is reportedly an employee of the city of New York. Police say it is believed Currie works for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as a cleaner.

Police did not comment Wednesday whether Currie has more children. They also did not provide additional details about the specific relationship between Currie and the baby’s mother.

James Currie does not appear to have a criminal background. There is no record of him in the New York State Unified Court System.