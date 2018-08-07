John James’ Wife Elizabeth James: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John James, who is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Michigan, is married to wife Elizabeth James.

Elizabeth James frequently appears with her political newcomer and Iraq war veteran husband on the campaign trail. John James, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, was squaring off against Sandy Pensler for the Republican nomination. The winner faces Democrat Debbie Stabenow in the general election.

1. Elizabeth James & John James Have Two Children

John James touts his marriage in his campaign biography.

“John James is a husband, father, combat veteran and businessman,” James’ website reads.

James and his wife have two small sons.

John James and his wife Elizabeth “reside in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and have two extremely energetic and sweet boys, ages 2 and 4. The James’ love spending time with their parents and family members who reside on both sides of the State,” the biography says.

According to his campaign biography, at 17, John James “made the decision to serve his country. After graduating from West Point in 2004, he became a Ranger-qualified aviation officer. John went on to serve with distinction in Operation Iraqi Freedom where he earned a Combat Action Badge (CAB) and two Air Medals, among other awards, while logging 753.8 flight hours in theater leading two Apache platoons.”

After returning home, James has worked for James Group International, the family business.

2. John James & His Wife Are Active Members of a Christian Church in Michigan

James’ bio says that he and his wife “enjoy the Michigan outdoors year-round and are active members of Brightmoor Christian Church in Novi, Michigan.” James has made religion a plank of his campaign, touting himself as a “faith-based conservative” who will bring family values to Washington D.C.

On primary day, James posted a photo with his wife and two children at a voting precinct and wrote on Facebook, “Today, Elizabeth and I exercised our sacred right to vote. Fellow Michiganders: I am asking for your vote today, in the Republican primary for US Senate.”

His campaign biography says that John James has a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and “earned a Master of Supply Chain Management and Information Systems from Penn State University and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Michigan. John is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.”

3. James’ Wife Took Over His Twitter Page With a Message About Human Trafficking

My incredible wife, Elizabeth, wanted to take over my Twitter this evening in order to share with you an important message. Watch the video and click on the link to learn more about #NationalHumanTraffickingAwarenessDay >> https://t.co/MkRkKNPaMx 🇺🇸🔵 @VistaMariaOrg #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/6Q3pgTHKMy — John James (@JohnJamesMI) January 12, 2018

Elizabeth James has been actively involved in her husband’s campaign and she works with an organization that combats human trafficking called Vista Maria.

“My incredible wife, Elizabeth, wanted to take over my Twitter this evening in order to share with you an important message. Watch the video and click on the link to learn more about #NationalHumanTraffickingAwarenessDay >> http://bit.ly/2FuoKdU 🇺🇸🔵 @VistaMariaOrg #LetsFly,” James wrote on Twitter.

This is the link. It goes to an article on human trafficking.

“I am on my way back from the gym. I just pulled over because the kids are asleep,” Elizabeth James says in the video. “I wanted to take a minute to reconnect with everyone and to say thank you for the continued support and prayers as we enter into what looks like one of the toughest races of the year. So, thank you.”

She also mentioned that she sits on the board of directors of the organization focused on human trafficking prevention and awareness and that works toward rehabilitation for the victims of human trafficking. A lot of people have a stereotype in their minds from the movies when it comes to human trafficking, she said, adding that human trafficking knows no boundaries and is found in the wealthiest and poorest communities.

4. James Frequently Touts His Wife’s Support on Twitter

Thanks to my wife Liz, my parents & a GREAT group of supporters for a fantastic weekend at the #MRLC2017! Momentum is building! #LetsFly 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/InaTbcBWrC — John James (@JohnJamesMI) September 24, 2017

John James frequently gives his wife shout outs on social media.

“Thanks to my wife Liz, my parents & a GREAT group of supporters for a fantastic weekend at the #MRLC2017! Momentum is building! #LetsFly 🇺🇸,” John James wrote on his Twitter page in 2017.

5. James Has Also Spoken Positively About His Parents

According to The Washington Examiner, John James has also spoken publicly and positively about his parents, saying they are the epitome of the American dream.

“My father was born in 1941 in Starkville, Mississippi, and lived directly across from Mississippi State University, and couldn’t go there because he was black,” he said, the news site reported. “As a result of the effort he put in, he went and served his country in Vietnam and then he went through and started a business. And because of the help that he received and the effort that he put in he was able to realize the American Dream.”

He was quoted as saying: “My father surely shouldn’t be special. I am running because I don’t want his story to be special in this country. Everyone should have an opportunity to get the American Dream. Their parents should have choice so their kids can have access to the American Dream. And that’s what I want to fight for. I want to fight for working class, middle class, and for these children to have a much brighter future than the one they’re looking at right now.”

According to The Military Times, “James’ father co-founded James Group International, a group of companies offering global supply chain management services.”