John McCain’s Burial: Where Is the Former Senator Being Buried?

Sen. John McCain passed away Sunday after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. Now, his body will be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The burial might come as a surprise to some, given that both McCain’s father and grandfather (both of whom were Navy admirals) are buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Instead, McCain will be buried next to one of his best friends, Adm. Chuck Larson, who attended naval school together and remained close friends throughout their lives.

According to Today, McCain’s burial site includes two additional plots: one for his wife, Cindy McCain, and one for Larson’s widow as well.

According to USA Today, McCain said of his burial site, “I want to watch the hawks hunt from my Sycamore, and then take my leave bound for a place near my old friend Chuck Larson, in the cemetery on the Severn [River], back where it all began.”

McCain graduated from the Naval Academy in 1958. Though he eventually left the military to pursue a career in politics, McCain has said on numerous occasions how instrumental his time at Annapolis was in his life.

On October 20, 2017, McCain said in a speech at the Naval Academy,

“The Academy taught other lessons, which I would find later, when I needed them most, had somehow managed to stick. Lessons about sacrificing for something more important than yourself. Lessons about courage and humility. About friendship. About the meaning and responsibilities of honor. My appreciation for those lessons and for the friendships I made here bring me back often. So does my gratitude for the life of adventure the Naval Academy prepared me for, and for the privilege of being a bit player in the story of America that the Navy made possible.”

Services for McCain will begin on Wednesday in Arizona, where a private ceremony will be held prior to the public memorial and funeral services.