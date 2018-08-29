John McCain Funeral Plans, Ceremony Times & Schedule

On August 25, 2018, Senator John McCain died after a long battle with brain cancer. Upon his death, according to Vox, McCain wrote a letter of his final thoughts to America, writing the powerful words, “I lived and died a proud American … Americans never quit, we never hide from history. We make history.”

Beginning August 29, 2018, a schedule of events starts, in honor of McCain. Arrangements have been made for McCain to be lying in state in multiple locations, on different dates. In addition, private funeral plans and memorial ceremonies will take place. Read on for all the information on where and what times McCain can be viewed, along with all of the funeral details below.

John McCain Lying in State at Arizona State Capitol

According to John McCain’s official website, his body will first lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol, where it will be available for the public to come and pay their respects, on August 29, 2018. The public viewing will begin at 2 p.m. local time, in Arizona. A private ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. local time, inside the Rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol, prior to the late Senator’s lying in state. No photography will be permitted.

August 29th would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday, according to ABC 7 News.

Arizona Procession from Arizona State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church for John McCain

On Thursday, August 30, 2018, John Mccain’s widow, Cindy McCain and his family will arrive at the Arizona State Captiol at approximately 9 a.m. PT, according to McCain’s website. McCain will be carried in his coffin by Arizona National Guard personnel and accompanied with a motorcade to North Phoenix Baptist Church, from the Capitol. The route has been laid out as going Northbound on 17th Avenue to Westbound Adams, Westbound Adams to northbound Interstate 17, Northbound Interstate 17 to eastbound Camelback Road, Eastbound Camelback Road to northbound Central Avenue and then Northbound Central Avenue to second church driveway. The motorcade is open for the public to view along the route.

John McCain Arizona Memorial Service at North Phoenix Baptist Church

John McCain’s memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church will follow the procession from Arizona State Capitol, on August 30, 2018. It is set to begin around 10 a.m. local time. McCain’s family and friends will be joined by political officials and leaders. In addition, approximately 1,000 additional seats will be available for members of the public to attend the ceremony.

Arizona Departure from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for Senator McCain

McCain’s airport departure is not open to the public. His body will depart from church around 12 p.m. local time, on August 30th, and a motorcade will escort him to the 161st Air Refueling Wing at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base, at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. McCain will leave for Joint Base Andrews at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time.

The departure will be witnessed by the Arizona Air National Guard and family members, according to McCain’s advisories.

Senator John McCain Arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

When McCain arrives at Joint Base Andrews, on August 30, 2018, the estimated time of arrival will be 7:30 p.m. ET. The late Senator’s arrival will be honored with a ceremony by Armed Forces Body Bearers. This event will not be open to the public.

John McCain Lying in State at the U.S. Capitol

On Friday, August 31, 2018, McCain will lie in state, again, but this time, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington D.C., according to USA Today. A formal ceremony will be held in the Capitol Rotunda with Senate and House Leaders at 11 a.m. ET. After the ceremony, a Capitol Police Guard of Honor will watch as the public is allowed to pay their respect to McCain, who will be lying in state for the rest of the day. Exact hours for when viewing will end have not yet been announced.

Ceremonial Wreath Laying at Vietnam Veterans Memorial for John McCain

On Saturday, September 1, 2018, McCain will be carried with ceremony from the U.S. Capitol by Armed Forces Body Bearers and a motorcade to Washington National Cathedral. This will take place approximately at 8:30 a.m. ET. According to John McCain’s website, his wife will lay a ceremonial wreath when the motorcade stops mid-run, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. This will be to honor all whose lives were lost during the Vietnam War, which has great significance for the late McCain.

National Memorial Service at Washington National Cathedral for Senator John McCain

When McCain’s body arrives at the Washington National Cathedral, on September 1st, after the ceremonial wreath laying, a memorial service will be held. The ceremony will begin around 10 a.m. ET, with McCain’s family and friends in attendance. In addition, his colleagues, national officials and international leaders will attend. According to the New York Post, pallbearers include actor Warren Beatty, Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former Senator Gary Hart and former Vice President Joe Biden. Speakers include but are not limited to President Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, Meghan McCain, and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Senator McCain to be Laid to Rest at the U.S. Naval Academy

Lastly, McCain’s body will be laid to rest, on September 2, 2018. A private memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. ET, at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. The U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1958, military leaders, the Brigade of Midshipmen, McCain’s family and his friends are expected to attend the event. After the service, a private burial ceremony will take place, as McCain is laid to rest next to his Naval Academy classmate and longtime friend, Admiral Chuck Larson. This will be private as well.