Kristine Peralez Dead After Killing Ben E. Keith Manager

Kristine Peralez is dead after she shot-and-killed a manager at a Ben E. Keith manager in Missouri City, Texas. The gunfire erupted at around 2:30 a.m. on August 20 at a food distribution center located 17 miles south-east of Houston. KTRK reports that Kristine Peralez was one of the 20 employees inside the building at the time of the shooting. The manager who was killed has been named as Francisco Reyes. One other worker, Fredencio Janas, was injured and is being treated at Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital.

#BREAKING: police surround business park/warehouse in #MissouriCity. Reports of shots fired. I’m told police chief arriving shortly to update media. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/RbCyoTgZOc — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) August 20, 2018

The KTRK report says that Kristine Peralez was outside the building when police arrived on the scene. Officers engaged in a shootout with Peralez. She was killed after a receiving a gunshot wound to the chest. It’s unclear if Peralez was shot by the police or if she took her own life. Some 100 officers from various different agencies responded to the scene. Scanner traffic indicated that a dispatcher told officers, “There is a white car in the parking lot next to a red car, supposedly suspect is armed, suspect is laying down in front of a car. Unknown if she has been hit, officers have been fired at.”

No motive for Peralez’s actions have been made public.

In 2016, Ben E. Keith was named number five on Dallas Business Journal’s list of the largest private businesses in North Texas. The company’s reported revenue was $3.7 billion. The Missouri City center was first mooted in 2009 but not built until 2013.