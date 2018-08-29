Lisa Marie Velasquez: Body Parts Found in Bronx Park

REST IN PEACE: A body was found inside 2 plastic bags in the Bronx Tuesday night, and police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Lisa Marie Velasquez. Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts as they cope with this horrifying tragedy. 💔 https://t.co/BrNzPwjpQ7 pic.twitter.com/Qv1VELT12h — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 29, 2018

Lisa Marie Velasquez was named as the woman whose body parts were found scattered throughout Bronx parks. Velasquez was 25-years-old. She was identified by authorities.

Horrifically, the body parts were discovered in different bags at different times in different parks. Police have not named any suspect in Velasquez’s death. Lisa Marie Velasquez was from the Bronx. The New York Post says she was from Melrose, and the case was declared a homicide.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Grisly Discovery Involved Severed Body Parts in Bags

Bags containing human body parts found in Bronx for 2nd time in a week: https://t.co/Sz9TvsVrUm pic.twitter.com/yZDSodH6hy — ABC News (@ABC) August 29, 2018

Lisa Marie Velasquez met a horrific end. Altogether, according to PIX11, there were four sets of remains discovered, all belonging to the Bronx woman. According to ABC 7, in one instance, a child “discovered a bag with a foot sticking out of it that washed ashore inside Barretto Point Park, at Barretto Street and Viele Avenue, in the Hunts Point section.”

In addition to a leg, the bag contained an arm that had been severed at the shoulder, the television station reported.

Horribly, the victim’s other arm and leg were located in a different bag. Previous discoveries of bags with human remains were reported in Crotona Park, and the victim’s head was also located, leading authorities to previously release an artist’s sketch of her, according to the television station.

Do you know her? Does she look familiar? We want to hear from you… #YourCityYourCall 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/4HXGhvuttd — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) August 26, 2018

The parks where bags were found are three miles from each other, Gothamist reported. The body parts were found in black trash bags.

The cause of death has not yet been released. People with information are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), go to http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

