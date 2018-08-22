Margaret Hunter, Duncan Hunter’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Margaret Hunter is the wife of Duncan Hunter, the California Rep. who is being charged on 60 counts by a federal grand jury. Margaret is being charged alongside her husband for the charges, which claim extensive misuse of campaign funds for personal matters.

Margaret Hunter and her husband are accused of spending over $250,000 in campaign funds on personal matters. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Margaret Hunter Was the Campaign Manager for Duncan Hunter

JUST IN: Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife Margaret indicted in use of campaign funds for personal expenses https://t.co/wSsbkblnr1 pic.twitter.com/cVXj2M94Oc — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 21, 2018

Hunter was her husband’s campaign manager, which is why she, too, is being charged with counts alongside him. Hunter reportedly used her campaign’s credit card for non-campaign expenses, which was uncovered after Politico interviewed dozens of lawmakers, former staffers and congressional aides.

Some of the expenses Margaret made included trips to surf shops and family vacations, per NBC San Diego.

2. Margaret & Duncan Hunter Used Campaign Money to Pay for Personal Expenses

DOJ: GOP @Rep_Hunter and his wife, Margaret E. Hunter, were indicted by a federal grand jury today on charges that they converted more than $250,000 in campaign funds to pay for personal expenses and filed false campaign finance records with the Federal Election Commission. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 21, 2018

The Hunters reportedly used campaign funds to pay for family vacations, including trips to Italy, Hawaii, Phoenix, Arizona and Boise, Idaho, among other places.

In addition to their trips, they also paid for international travel for other relatives, as well as school tuition, dental work, and small purchases that included groceries, utility bills, expensive meals, and more.

3. The Hunters Collectively Face 60 Counts That Include Conspiracy to Wire Fraud, Falsification of Records, & Prohibited Use of Campaign Funds

Congressman Duncan D. Hunter and his wife Margaret, who was his campaign manager, have been indicted on charges of using campaign funds for personal use. — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) August 21, 2018

In the 47-page indictment against them, Margaret and Duncan Hunter face over 60 counts, many of them on the federal level. Via the San Diego Union Tribune, the indictment reads, “Throughout the relevant period, the Hunters spent substantially more than they earned. They overdrew their bank account more than 1,100 times in a seven-year period, resulting in approximately $37,761 in ‘overdraft’ and ‘insufficient funds’ bank fees.”

4. Margaret Hunter Counseled Her Husband to Describe a Purchase of Hawaiian Shorts as ‘Golf Balls for the Wounded Warrior Project’

Margaret Hunter is that one wife from the Handmaid’s Tale that got sent to the Colonies. pic.twitter.com/FYg9xyBF4j — BWBugleBoyCO-B (@Whiskey_Ben) August 21, 2018

The indictment lists a series of instances in which the Hunters appeared to have knowingly used campaign funds for their own personal expenses. In one instance as relayed by USA Today, Margaret Hunter allegedly counseled her husband to lie about a purchase of shorts and instead say that he purchased golf balls for wounded warriors.

USA Today reports that the Hunters spent over $3,000 of campaign funds on fast food, $9,000 on food, wine and alcohol, and a $14,000 trip to Italy, to name some of the expenses. The indictment also claims that the Hunters described many of these expenses with “conflicting explanations,” even claiming many of the expenses were charitable donations.

You can read the full indictment below:

5. Margaret & Duncan Hunter Have Three Children Together: Duncan, Elizabeth & Sarah

Just in: California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret were indicted on charges they misused $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses on family travel and household expenses. — NPR (@NPR) August 21, 2018

Together, Margaret and Duncan have three children together, all of whom live in California. Prior to living in California, the Duncan family have lived in Oklahoma, Virginia and Idaho.