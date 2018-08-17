Oregon & Washington Fire Maps: Track the Fires Near Me Right Now [August 17]

These are the latest details about fires in Oregon and Washington as of August 17 to help you track the fires’ locations, containment details, and updates. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here. Another interactive map is here. In Oregon, according to NIFC, there are nine active fires today, totaling 171,995 acres. In Washington there are nine fires today, totaling 64,462 acres, a significant decrease in just a couple days. Read on for details about active fires in Oregon and Washington, according to NIFC.gov and other sources. You can also see an interactive map of southern Oregon specifically, detailing evacuation areas, here.

See an interactive fire map of the two states below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

Here are details on the individual fires for August 17.

Arctic Jim Fire

This North Cascades National Park fire in Washington is 348 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s two miles southwest of White Swan.

Bannock Lakes Fire

This Washington fire in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 422 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 14 miles southwest of Stehekin. Inciweb is covering this fire alongside the Cougar Creek Fire. Inciweb’s latest update for the Bannock Lakes fire was August 14.

This tweet is older but gives you an idea of where the fire is:

Pacific Crest Trail now re-routed through my old home, Holden Village, due to Bannock Lakes Fire. Sad about fires increasing every year, but hope PCT hikers enjoy the amazing village ice cream & a mostly fossil-fuel-free village #ClimateChange #HoldenVillage #PCT @350 https://t.co/s91RLBwUB0 — Benjamin Stewart (@bstewLSTC) August 9, 2018

The fire was caused by lightning and is about 17 miles west of Stehekin in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness. It’s burning among “large rocky outcroppings and isolated clusters of timber in steep, inaccessible terrain,” Inciweb reported on August 14. ” The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail (PCT) is closed from Suiattle Pass to High Bridge. The PCT detour is from Suiattle Pass to Stehekin. More information and a map is available at http://www.pcta.org. Aerial observers continue to monitor the fire.”

Boffer Fire

This Washington fire is 5,000 acres and 50 percent contained as of August 12, according to TheNWFireBlog. It’s two miles south of Kennewick. But NIFC does not list this fire and there are no other sources reporting on this fire, so its current status isn’t known.

Boyds Fire

6:20pm 8/13/18 – The #boydsfire in Ferry County, WA forced significant evacuations in the surrounding area. Dozens of households are currently seeking refuge & services at the Red Cross shelter in Kettle Falls. @spokaneheart providing support for pets. #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/ZXANsOfFJs — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) August 14, 2018

This Washington fire in the Northeast Region is 3,065 acres and 27 percent contained, which is a significant containment increase in just a few days. It’s 3 miles west of Kettle Falls (at 48.602 latitude, -118.141 longitude). The cause of the fire is unknown.

On August 17, the Northeast Washington Fire Information Facebook page reported the following about evacuation levels: “All areas from North Boulder Creek Road south to Sherman Homes Road are under Level 2 evacuation. All Level 3 evacuations have been reduced to Level 2. All Level 2 evacuations remain the same. This … does not mean the fire is out and these areas are out of danger. The public should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.”

A Red Cross Shelter was set up at the Kettle Falls High School.

Cedar Creek Fire

This Washington fire is mostly contained, according to the Northeast Washington Fire Information page.

Columbus Fire

This Oregon fire is overseen by the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 9,685 acres and 28 percent contained. It’s located 15 miles east of Tiller. Possible thunderstorms on August 15 and gusty winds might increase some fire activity. See the details under the Miles Fire for more evacuation information.

Cougar Creek Fire

This Washington fire is now 34,482 acres and 35 percent contained as of August 17. That’s a big increase from just 5 percent containment a few days ago. It’s 8 miles northwest of Manson, 12 miles northwest of Ardenvior, 7 1/2 miles northeast of Plain, and 20 miles northwest of Entiat. It was caused by lightning.

Friday 8/17 #CougarCreekFire Washington. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 24+ hrs old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/xhVrAiz1hT #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Zg2hwt0u3b — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 17, 2018

Inciweb reported the following about evacuation levels on August 16:

“All evacuation levels are being downgraded by 1 level effective 10am today, 8/16/18.

“Level 1 to nothing = Oklahoma Gulch Rd, Navarre Coulee Rd (97-ALT to South Lakeshore Rd), Johnson Creek Rd and First Creek Rd residents. Also Entiat River Rd from 97A to Crum Canyon.

“Level 2 down to Level 1 = Entiat River Rd from Mad River Rd down to Crum Canyon Rd and both sides of Crum Canyon Rd.

“Level 3 down to Level 2 = Mad River Rd & Ardenvoir. Also Entiat River Rd from Mad River Rd to end of Entiat River Rd (approximately MP 25).

“Be advised that there will be increased patrols by Deputies on the Entiat River Rd from Mad River Rd to the end of Entiat River Rd, enforcing the reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This is due to having fire fighters and equipment on the road.”

For specific questions and updates regarding evacuations please call the Chelan County Emergency Management at 509-667-6863. Red Cross can be contacted at 509-663-3907 for

Crescent Mountain Fire

This Washington fire is 19,500 acres. Inciweb notes that containment is at 37 percent, but the Crescent Mountain Fire Facebook page says that containment is unknown. It’s 18 miles west of Winthrop. It was caused by lightning. It consumed what was originally the Gilbert Fire as of August 9. It started on July 29 in the headwaters of the Twisp River, about 21 miles from Twisp, Washington in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Friday 8/17 #CrescentMountain Washington. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 24+ hrs old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/2MBMC6OSzA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/TBZeCdlnHS — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 17, 2018

The fire is on Snowshoe Ridge, advancing down drainage towards Eagle Creek. You can stay updated on the fire’s official Facebook page.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations are in place as of August 17:

A level 3 Evacuation has been issued for persons living on West Buttermilk Creek Road and Twisp River Road all west of the Buttermilk Creek intersection, as of August 17. Persons should evacuate NOW and evacuate east towards Twisp.

The Red Cross will have an evacuation shelter at Methow Valley Community Center.

Visit the Okanogan County Emergency Management website at https://okanogandem.org/ for updated evacuation details. Click on the map icon and type in your address to see if you’re affected by current evacuations.

Coyote Creek Fire

This Oregon fire in the Vale District is 780 acres and 15 percent contained. It’s 15 miles south of Jordan Valley.

Garner Complex Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active.

Grass Valley Fire

"Worked through the night to stop the fire from getting to Town Hall and then the rest of the town. Around 2am we had a fight. It was like being at the top of a chimney fighting the flames. We won." Thank you Karl Drechsler for your work out there. #grassvalleyfire #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/HTDmRCRDyy — Kendra Gilbert (@KLGnews) August 14, 2018

This Spokane District Washington fire is 75,573 acres and 87 percent contained as of August 16. It’s 16 miles southwest of Grand Coulee. Significant strides have been made in containing this fire.

KHQLOCALNEWS: RT GrantCoSheriff: #GrassValleyFire :: All Grand Coulee and Coulee Dam area evacuation notices downgraded to Level 1 pic.twitter.com/9sEjlkXcMV — 590 KQNT (@590KQNT) August 14, 2018

Today, all evacuations were lifted for this fire.

#GrassValleyFire Update: All evacuation notices have been lifted. There has been no new fire growth and the size remains steady at approximately 75,000 acres. — Douglas County Sheriffs Office – WA (@DoCoSheriffWA) August 15, 2018

Grizz Fire

This fire is five acres and will transition to being monitored and patrolled once containment lines are secure, Inciweb reported. Inciweb is updating details on the same page as the Horns Mountain Fire.

Hendrix Fire

This Oregon fire is 1,082 acres, 90 percent contained according to NIFC and the fire’s official Facebook page as of August 17, and 3 to 9 miles southwest of Ashland. The fire was caused by lightning. Containment has increased from 72 percent on August 10, so fire officials are getting a good handle on this one. (On August 17, Inciweb’s page for this fire is down as of the time of publication, but the Hendrix Fire Page on Facebook is still posting frequent updates.)

On August 17 the Forest Service noted: “The evacuation level remains at Level 1 for the Jackson County Hendrix Fire evacuation area. Level 1 means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Residents should be vigilant and monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.”

As of August 15, “the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Hendrix Fire Area Closure for the southern portion of the Siskiyou Mountains Ranger District remains in effect,” the Forest Service noted.

For the latest information, go to http://jacksoncountyor.org/sheriff/. Residents in the area are encouraged to sign up for Citizen Alert at http://www.jacksoncounty.org/alert. More information about evacuation levels and preparedness can be found at http://www.rvem.org. You can also follow the Hendrix Fire Facebook page.

Horns Mountain Fire

This Washington fire in Colville National Forest is 1,293 acres and 15 percent contained as of August 17. It was caused by lightning and is 12 miles north of Northport, Washington at 48.98 latitude, -118.051 longitude, according to Inciweb. Expected containment is September 15. Inciweb hasn’t updated details about this fire in a couple days.

For updates call 505-302-5008 and leave a message for a return call.

Sheep Creek Road and Cheep Creek Campground are closed from this (and the West Hubbard Fire and Grizz Fire.) The potential risk of wildfire remains high in this area.

Kelly Mountain Fire

This fire isn’t on NIFC’s official list, but it is a fire in Washington. Great progress has been made on the fire so far. It’s 40 acres, 5 percent contained, and was caused by lightning. It’s located at 48.815 latitude, -118.798 longitude. The fire started on August 11.

According to Inciweb on August 17: “Firefighters will be continuing to remove the remaining snags and hazard trees around the fire perimeter today. Crews will work to improve the hose lay around the main fire as they transition into mop-up operations. The three spot fires to the southeast of the main fire have been lined and are no longer a threat to spread… There are no structures or residences threatened at this time. Local road closures on North Fork Trout Creek Road are in place to ensure firefighter and citizen safety.”

Kelly Mountain Fire

This Washington fire isn’t on NIFC’s list, but it is being updated on the Northeast Washington Fire Facebook page. It started on August 11 as part of 11 lightning storm fires. It’s south of Kelly Mountain, about 12 miles north of Republic. No structures or residences are threatened. It’s 15 percent contained and 44 acres in size.

Kettle River Fire

This Washington fire isn’t on NIFC’s official list. It’s 52 acres and 10 percent contained as of August 17, the same size it’s been for the last few days. It’s on the NW corner of Ferry County in the Graphite Mountain area, and about two miles south of the Midway border crossing, 10 miles northwest of Curlew, according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning on August 11. It’s at 48.97 latitude, -118.78 longitude.

About 40 structures in the area are on a Level 1 evacuation status (Get Ready.) Evacuation updates will be posted on Ferry County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Klondike Fire

This Oregon fire is now 67,731 acres, 15 percent contained and 9 miles northwest of Selma. The cause is lightning. Increased fire activity is still expected. Dry fuels and hot, dry weather have fueled both this fire’s and Taylor Creek’s growth. Inaccessible and steep terrain have made suppression a challenge. Both fires are actively burning in the scar of the 2002 Biscuit Fire, according to Inciweb, which has helped the fires spread west.

8/15 Wednesday #KlondikeFire Oregon 59,105 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/HMnbl3z8X0 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/NWfDLLhL2H — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018

According to Inciweb on August 17: “Due to the Klondike Fire currently moving slowly to the south and increased firefighting activities, including burnout operations, residents may be seeing an increase in smoke and fire behavior. Also, due to predicted changes in the weather, the Josephine Country Sheriff’s Office is placing all residences on the west side of US Hwy 199 between Eight Dollar Mountain Road and the Oregon/California border on a LEVEL 1 BE READY evacuation notice. This includes West 6th Street, Finch Road, Waldamar Road, Westside Road, W River Street, W Lister Street, W Watkins Street, Illinois River State Park, Burch Drive, Airport Drive, Lone Mountain Road, Arrowhead Drive, Dwight Creek Road and all secondnary roads off of these main roads. A Level 1 evacuation means BE READY, remain vigilant and stay informed on current events.”

You can see an evacuation map here. Just enter your address to see if you are under an evacuation advisory.

The Klondike Fire and the Taylor Creek Fire are being managed by the Pacific Northwest Team 2.

Maple Fire

This Washington Fire is in the Olympic National Forest. It’s 1,464 acres and 52 percent contained, located 10 miles north of Hoordsport, 23 miles north of Shelton, and five miles west of Highway 101. It was caused by human activity and is located at 47.578 latitude, -123.13 longitude. Containment on the fire increased since yesterday, but the fire itself did not grow.

There are no evacuations currently in place for this fire.

Inciweb noted the following road closures on August 17: “The Olympic National Forest has issued Closure Order #06-09-18-10 for the Maple Fire area. Road closures include Forest Roads 25, 2502, 2421, 2401, 2441, 2401, 2421, and 2480. Trail closures issued for Living Legacy Interpretive Loop (#802), Upper/Lena Lake Trail (#810 & #811), Beaver Pond Loop (#815), Putvin Trail (#813), Mildred Lakes Trail (#822), Jefferson Ridge/Lakes Trail (#808), and Upper/Lower Elk Lake Trail (#805). Facility closures include Hamma Hamma Cabin & Campground; Lena Creek and Lena Lake Campgrounds.”

For updates, see the fire’s official Facebook page.

McLeod Fire

This Washington fire in Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest has grown significantly. It’s 10,000 acres and 0 percent contained, according to Inciweb on August 17. It’s 8 miles North of Mazama. It was first reported on August 11.

Friday 8/17 #McLeodFire Washington. Map displays latest satellite hotspots. Perimeter data is 24+ hrs old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/kMAoi3Li0d #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/qYHPylICyP — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 17, 2018

On August 17, Inciweb noted: “The fire burned actively and grew significantly on all edges of the fire yesterday. Firefighters continued to prepare Eightmile Road and arterial roads and trails for tactical burning consideration. Crews are thinning fuels and searching for suitable areas to use as control and contingency lines to the south and west of the fire.”

The following evacuation advisories are in place, according to Inciweb on August 17: “A Level 2 evacuation is in effect for the area west of Little Bridge Creek Road. Level 2 means prepare now in the event an evacuation is necessary. No evacuations are currently in effect for the McLeod or Doe Fires. Check the evacuation status often for the most current information.”

Miles Fire (Formerly Called Sugar Pine Fire)

This Oregon fire is 46,482 acres and 30 percent contained as of August 17, according to Inciweb. It’s being managed by the Umpqua National Forest and is five miles northeast of Trail. It was started by lightning on July 15, and later merged with the Sugar Pine fire. On August 15, a weather system could lead to some thunderstorms east of the fire, which might cause wind gusts that could change fire conditions, Inciweb noted.

Nearly 2,000 interagency #firefighters are currently fighting the #MilesFire in Oregon. The fire is covering more than 31,500 acres and is currently 15 percent contained. pic.twitter.com/2i9jNQvDhF — U.S. Forest Service (@forestservice) August 15, 2018

Authorities downgraded some evacuation notices for this fire earlier this week, KDRV reported.

The following evacuations are in effect as of August 17, according to Inciweb:

“Evacuations: Residents of Jackson and Josephine counties may check their evacuation status here: https://bit.ly/2uUku2C. Evacuees seeking assistance may contact the American Red Cross at (888) 680-1455. The shelter is currently on standby at Eagle Point High School.

“The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with fire officials, have reduced the evacuation notice for residents living in and between 1642 through 3200 (Flats Ranch) Tison Road to a Level 1 (Be Ready) notice. They were previously under a Level 2 evacuation notice issued on July 19, 2018.

“Forest and Road Closures: The Umpqua National Forest issued a revised closure order (Order No. 06-15-00-18-401) beginning August 16, 2018 and ending December 31, 2018.”

If you have specific questions about the fire, call 541-474-5305.

Miriam Fire

This Washington fire is 2,680 acres and 10 percent contained as of August 17, with few changes from previous days. It’s 15 miles east of Packwood and 2 miles southeast of White Pass, in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest. It was caused by lightning.

Inciweb noted on August 17: ” Evacuation levels remain the same. The need for these levels are evaluated daily. Please see the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/yakimacountyoem for a full description.”

Here is an evacuation map from Yakima on August 15:

Closures, according to Inciweb on August 17, are: “A Closure Area is in effect for the Miriam Fire on the Okanogan-Wenatchee and Gifford Pinchot National Forests for safety to the public and firefighters. A Fire Closure is also in effect for the Clear Fork Fire on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest adjacent to the current closure area associated with the Miriam Fire. Find maps and a list of affected sites at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6066/ Fire managers are aware of the upcoming hunting seasons and closures will be assessed frequently. The PCT is closed from Elk Pass to White Pass. A detour is available. Please see the Pacific Crest Trail Association website at https://www.pcta.org/discover-the-trail/closures/ for current closure maps. A TFR has been established over the two fire areas as a safety precaution to aerial firefighting resources. Please consult the notice to airmen for specifications. Local businesses remain open. Please consider showing your support by shopping in the local communities.”

Stay updated here.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s grown to total 18,618 acres on August 17, and 57 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

On August 17, Inciweb still reported the following regarding evacuation orders and fire closures:

“The community of Sunstar has been placed in a Level 1 evacuation Ready status. Del Norte County, CA, including the community of Sunstar, has adopted the Oregon three level evacuation process. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services.

“Effective 2:30 pm August 1, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the two residences near the terminus of the South Fork Road (National Forest System Road 17 N 32). The residents received a warning on July 31 and chose to evacuate.

“In the evening on August 12, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office upgraded one additional residence in the South Fork of Indian Creek from an evacuation warning to an evacuation order.

“Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has also issued an evacuation warning for all residences accessed by the South Fork Road (Road 17N32) and all residences accessed by the Grayback road north of the junction of the South Fork Road (Road 17 N 32) and the Grayback Road.

“On the evening of August 12, the evacuation warning area was expanded to include all residences on or accessed from the Indian Creek/Grayback Road from the intersection with Doolittle Creek, north to West Branch Campground.

“The warnings are being issued as a precautionary measure. Those that are in the warning area are reminded to remain vigilant in the possible event that the evacuation warning is upgraded to a evacuation order.

“Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests.

‘Forest Road 48, known locally as the Grayback Road, between Happy Camp and Cave Junction, remains open.”

Porcupine 2 Fire

The #Porcupine2Fire off Hwy 218 east of the John Day River is looking good! A few things smoldering here and there. Crews will track down hotspots and continue improving the line today. Fire mapped at 527 acres. pic.twitter.com/68hFNCK7Rv — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 12, 2018

This Prineville District Oregon fire is 486 acres and 85 percent contained. It’s 9 miles east of Clamo.

Roundtop & Snow Shoe Fires

The Snowshoe Oregon fire is in the Umpqua National Forest. It’s 3,816 acres and 96 percent contained. It’s 6 miles northwest of Trail. See the details about evacuations for this and the Round Top fire under the Miles Fire listing. Neither Roundtop nor Snow Shoe are listed on NIFC anymore due to containment efforts.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire which is now considered contained, this Oregon fire is being managed separately, according to Inciweb, alongside the Klondike Fire. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. The fire is 10 miles west of Grants Pass.

It’s 52,222 acres in size and 52 percent contained as of August 17. So it’s grown in the last two days, but containment has also increased. You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day.

8/15 Wednesday #TaylorCreekFire Oregon 49,695 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/an2Bz3Lkyy #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/uPkZ90emwX — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 15, 2018