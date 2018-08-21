No, Post Malone Is Not Dead

As a plane carrying rapper Post Malone prepares to make an emergency landing in New York, rumors of Malone’s death have begun to circulate on Twitter. There are, however, no reports that Malone is even injured, let alone dead.

Malone’s plane was initially set to travel from New Jersey to London, though it immediately called for an emergency landing after two tires blew out during takeoff. The plane has since been flying over Massachusetts and New York, aiming to get rid of more fuel prior to making a possible crash landing, so that it’s as safe as possible.

In the traffic audio (as heard below), the pilot makes it clear that there are “16 souls” on board, and that he wants approval to circle above the airport. However, the pilot also confirms that he is not describing this as an “emergency,” and maintains a calm, business-like tone throughout the recording.

Malone’s plane was soon diverted to western Massachusetts, and has since been diverted again to an airport in New York.

Shortly after news of the emergency landing, rumors of Malone’s health came into question.

Rumors of Malone’s Death Began Circulating Tuesday Morning

is post malone dead? — Tenzin Dadon (@tenzin_dadon_) August 21, 2018

Many Twitter users have begun to speculate on Malone’s death in the wake of the emergency landing, perhaps due to conflicting reports, or just a lack of information on the matter. Another user reported that a radio station has begun playing tributes to Malone.

Damn, Power 106 already playing tributes to Post Malone. — BKM13 (@BKM13LA) August 21, 2018

Still another user referenced Malone as “post mortem,” though Malone has not yet made any public contact while aboard the plane.

post malone damn… Post Mortem — joey (@theboywhoexists) August 21, 2018

Prior to today, Malone’s health has never been a point of public discussion.

rip post malone — NBC Memes (@NBCMemes) August 21, 2018

Other users have begun to talk about Malone’s death as a possibility, given the potential outcomes of an emergency crash landing.

if post malone dies today my life is over — Aaron Poyer (@poyeraaron) August 21, 2018

Simultaneously, “Prayers for Post Malone” has inundated Twitter as a topic, with thousands of Twitter users publicly professing their hope that Malone and the others on the plan will land safely.

Pray for Post Malone, hoping his plane lands safely — Alex (@Alexiswitit17) August 21, 2018

Oh shit hope Post Malone stay safe, not out here tryna lose another artist 🤧 — PinoyOne (@The_PinoyOne) August 21, 2018

Praying for Post Malone ❤️ — Marco (@lilmansthoughts) August 21, 2018