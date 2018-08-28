Rachel Hundley Is Victim of Slut Shaming

Rachel Hundley is the Sonoma city council member who has become a victim of slut shaming. The Washington Post reports that on August 13 a website was created with the name, “Rachel Hundley Exposed.” The website featured a photo of Hundley, 35, in her underwear at the Burning Man festival. The website has since been removed.

Hundley told the Post that she was told about the website by an anonymous person who also told her to drop out of the November 2018 council election. Hundley was formerly the mayor of Sonoma having first been elected to the council in 2014.

According to the Sonoma News, the website showing the photos of Hundley was set up by a group known as the Sonoma Citizens for Peace and Cooperation. The group calls Hundley a “cruel and demented person who was a “cancer” to Sonoma’s community. Speaking to the Washington Post, Hundley said, “I was stunned. It’s 2018. I thought we’d gotten past this.” The group accusing Hundley also said she was guilty of “lascivious, drunk and drug-addled behavior.”

Hundley confronted the photos head-on in a YouTube video that was shot at Sonoma Plaza. Where she said, “I am here today to tell my faceless bullies that I cannot be shamed into quitting because I am not ashamed.” Hundley called her accusers “spineless individuals” and accused them of “slut shaming.” She adds that she never considered dropping out of the race. Hundley says, “I realized there were two paths I could take. I could continue with the campaign and ignore it all or I could acknowledge that this is something that happens to women all over the country, and is something we should talk about.” Hundley admits to serving wine at a “consent-focused sex-positive theme camp.” Hundley said her accusers were trying “to make me afraid, to silence another strong female voice by scaring me out of this election and denying you the right to make a choice.”

Hundley told the Washington Post that she was so anxious that posting the video would backfire, she vomited prior to uploading it. Hundley said, “I believe that talking about this happening removes all of the power that it has. Once that video was released into the internet ether, I felt like I’d done what I needed to.” During her video response to the allegations, Hundley also pointed out that several of the photos on the website, including one of a woman taking a hit from a bong, are not her.

According to her Facebook page, Hundley is from Charleston, South Carolina, and now lives in Sonoma, California. Hundley is a law school graduate from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well as graduating from the University of Georgia. Hundley is the founder of the food truck Drums & Crumbs and is due to marry her fiance, Sean Hamlin in October 2018. On her reelection campaign website, Hundley writes, “Serving you as your councilwoman and mayor has truly been an honor, and with your support and your vote, I will work hard for you – and this beautiful corner of the world we are lucky to call home – for four more years.”