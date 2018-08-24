Robin Leach Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Celebrity reporter Robin Leach passed away on August 24, 2018. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated to be $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Leach Started Out His Career as Britain’s Youngest ‘Page One’ Reporter at Daily Mail

Remembering #RobinLeach, he was British but adopted Las #Vegas. He loved it here, made his home here and was one of the biggest promoters of #LasVegas and the #LasVegasStrip. #RIP Robin and thank you. pic.twitter.com/qve86kNHfA — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 24, 2018

At 18 years old, Leach was the youngest person ever to become the “Page One” reporter at the Daily Mail. Leach was born in London, and worked at Daily Mail until 1963 when he left for the U.S. to work for several publications, included the recently-launched People magazine.

2. Leach Rose to Fame in the 1990s Through His Show, ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous’

Leach became famous in the mainstream for his voiceover work on the infamous show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which he co-created. The show, which ran from 1984 to 1995, showcased the lavish homes of celebrities and famous people.

In 1984, Leach was actually nominated for an Emmy for his work on the show.

Of the show, Leach said via USA Today, “It had to be very visual, as we were on TV. The more eye-popping and outrageous, the better, and the longer the subject matter would be. We wanted to make your mouth drop. That was the main effect. One picture was worth a thousand words, so if you had more pictures, the less you would have to say.”

3. Leach Wrote for a Number of US-Based Publications, Including New York Daily News & People

During his time in the U.S., Leach wrote for a number of publications, including the New York Daily News, People, CNN, and Star, where he was eventually the business editor.

Leach also did a number of television engagements, including work for CNN, Entertainment Tonight, and People Tonight.

4. Leach Was Known for Generous Contributions to Charity in the Years Leading up to His Death

Via an article by Brooks Barnes in The New York Times, “[Leach] donates the money he makes from these endeavors to local charities, including Opportunity Village, which helps developmentally disabled people, and Keep Memory Alive, which focuses on brain disease. On Saturday, he will be the M.C. of Keep Memory Alive’s annual over-the-top fund-raiser.”

However, Leach was also embroiled in a lawsuit in 2000 where he eventually settled with attorneys general in 12 states over “false statements [he made] in direct mail promotions for travel company National Travel Services,” per DMN News. It’s unclear how much Leach paid over the lawsuit.

5. In the Years Leading Up to His Death, Leach Wrote a Blog for the Vegas Deluxe Website

Our Food Quest ratings have shot us up to the #2 and #3 program on the Cooking Channel and #8 on the Food Network. Yeah! Season 2 renewed for filming start in Spring and launch of "My Place is now a Home" for new TLC series set for April 22. — Robin Leach (@Robin_Leach) November 18, 2017

In the years leading up to Leach’s death, he wrote a blog for the Vegas Deluxe website. He also was incredibly active on Twitter, with 39,000 followers, and also had a column in the Vegas Sun.