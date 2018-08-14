WATCH: Video Shows Shark Attacking Seal Near Cape Cod

In a graphic and rare piece of footage caught by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a shark was taped catching a seal off of Cape Cod, and turning the water red with its blood.

You can watch it here:

The Conservancy explained on its YouTube caption, “The research team recorded this close up footage of a seal predation in clear water about 100 yards from the beach off Wellfleet, MA.”

Though sharks aren’t often captured consuming their prey, they’ve been spotted frequently this summer in situations where they were a little close for comfort with humans. For example, a gigantic great white shark was filmed swimming near a paddle boarder on August 1, with the paddl boarder seemingly oblivious to the shark.