Shaun King Says Someone Is Targeting His Kids

Shaun King is an American journalist and civil rights activist. He writes for The Intercept and uses social media to advocate for a variety of causes, often using his platform to draw attention to police brutality, racism, and related issues. King, a retired pastor, is married and has five children. He lives in New York with his family.

On Monday, August 1, King announced that someone had “targeted” his children — and him — by putting in an anonymous call to ACS, or the Administration for Child Services. He said that the anonymous caller claimed that King and his wife had “abandoned” their children and had allowed them to do drugs.

King said that the complaint is utterly false and that he would not permit his children to be interviewed.

Here’s what you need to know:

King Said He, His Wife, and Their Kids Were On Their Way To A School Play When They Got the Call From Child Services

King explains the whole story in a series of tweets which you can read here.

He says he, his wife, and their kids were on their way out to see a musical in which one of their daughters has a starring role. Suddenly, the doorman in their building called up to their apartment. Someone from Child Services (ACS) was on the line, demanding to see three of King’s children right away.

After a little confusion, the ACS representative told King that someone had made an anonymous complaint to ACS, saying that King and his wife were neglecting their children and allowing them to do drugs. King dismissed the complaint and refused to let the ACS representative speak to his children.

King and His Wife, Rai, Have Three Biological Children And Two Adopted Children. The Oldest Are Teenagers.

Shaun and his wife, Rai, were high school sweethearts who got together in 1996. They have five children. King writes often about his love for his family and about their activities together.

Shaun and Rai cared for, and eventually adopted, Shaun’s niece Taeyonna, who was born in 1999. They went on to have three biological children of their own — Kendi, born in 2002; Ezekiel, born in 2006; and Savannah, born in 2009. In 2013, their niece Zayah was born, and they informally adopted her.

In all, the couple has five children. They do not appear to make a distinction between their biological and adopted children.

King Says He Won’t Let His Kids Be Interviewed By ACS — Even If It Means Being “In Violation” of New York Law

King called tonight the “lowest point” of his life, and asked his Twitter followers to pray for him. He also vowed that he will not allow anyone from ACS, or from the NYPD, to interview his children over a false complaint.

He wrote,

“Under no circumstances will anybody from the NYPD or New York Children’s Services be speaking to anybody in my family.

I’m going to have to be in violation of New York law, but you will not force my children to participate in a single interview over a false complaint. PERIOD.”