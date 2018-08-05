Swiss Alps WWII Sightseeing Plane Crash Kills 20, Second Crash in Hours

According to JU-Air one of its sightseeing planes crashed Saturday in the Swiss Alps. The airline said is was “deeply saddened and thinks of the passengers, the crew and families and friends of the victims.” It’s presumed all 20 on board are dead.

Reuters reported, the single-engine aluminum prop plane first built in 1930, “crashed on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain in the canton of Graubuenden on Saturday.Local media and aviation websites have reported that the plane, which seated 17 passengers along with two pilots and a flight attendant, was fully booked and that no one survived.”

Old-time plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board https://t.co/5E0PmNvnMo pic.twitter.com/i6Sd8b2xxF — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 5, 2018

JU-Air has suspended operations “until further notice” it said on its website. It provided a Swiss telephone number as a “helpline for relatives: 081 257 77 77,” and said it will update its site with “up-to-date information” and will hold an official briefing Sunday.

Reuters reported that authorities “confirmed that the crashed plane was JU-Air’s JU-52 HB-HOT aircraft,” and reported that aviation websites indicted the plane was returning to the airline in Duebendorf, Zurich.

The remains of the WW II-era aircraft, a Junkers Ju-52 dubbed an “Auntie Ju” in German, was seen and photographed by Reuters as being in a deep basin surrounded on all sides. Rescue personnel and helicopters were at the scene.

All 20 people aboard World War Two plane die after crash in Swiss Alps https://t.co/tLRPMvb09Z pic.twitter.com/fuHXlCMIU1 — NMW Design (@nmwdesign) August 5, 2018

Another crash of a small plane carrying a family of four and flying in the Alps, albeit futher west of the JU-Air flight, occurred just hours before.

Both crashes are under investiagtion, local media reported.

According to the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum collections site, the craft, known in Germany as Tante Ju (Auntie Ju) …is one of the most successful European airliners ever made.”

Built for 17 and tons of cargo, “…by the mid-1930s, airlines throughout Europe and Latin America were flying them. In World War II, they were the Luftwaffe’s primary transports, and some served as bombers.”

Less than 5,000 were built.

This is a developing story.