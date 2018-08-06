Tourists Find Baby Floating Under the Brooklyn Bridge in NYC’s East River

A family of tourists from Oklahoma had just finished a Statute of Liberty tour in Lower Manhattan when they saw what they at first thought may have been a doll in the East River. It was not doll. Monty and Diana Campbell found an 8-month-old baby boy floating in in the river under the Brooklyn Bridge. The baby was clad only in a diaper.

#NYPD Harbor is on scene canvassing in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Bridge in regards to a baby that was found in the water. Searching for any additional victims. If anyone has information on the baby please call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/6y1rxJN7Rr — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 5, 2018

The baby’s identity was not known as of the publishing of this post and will be updated. Authorities are looking for help in determining who the baby is and how he came to be in the river.

(Financial District, Manhattan) Child Pulled From Water — NYPD Harbor Units are canvassing the East River after a baby was found floating. More updates and videos here. https://t.co/rS1DWWpTcc pic.twitter.com/BR4Y3Tv9dJ — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) August 5, 2018

ABC7 in New York City reported that “waves” appeared to be pushing the body near the shore.

NYPD says 4pm pedestrian waved down two officers. Cops found baby boy unconscious and unresponsive, approximately 8 months old, pronounced deceased at hospital. No parent or guardian were present. No signs of trauma. ME to determine cause of death. The investigation is on-going. https://t.co/vmqVMxk3u7 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 5, 2018

According to a New York Times report and local media, it was Diana Campbell who spotted the infant and her husband, Monte, 46, went to the river’s edge to get the baby who was in the water, face up amidst a tangle of dregs and floating debris.

Passers-by ran to flag down cops while Monte, a chiropractor with his own practice in Stillwater, OK, rushed to get the baby, not waiting for help.

Monte Campbell told The Times he was on hold with 911, “…and at that point I decided I had to go make sure. So I handed the phone to her and got the baby.”

It was just after 4 p.m. on a hot, sunny Sunday in New York when cops “climbed over a safety railing and picked up the infant, then brought him to the pedestrian walkway.” The Times reported Campbell and police performed CPR on the baby under an ambulance arrived and took him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital on William Street in lower Manhattan where he was declared dead. Campbell said that despite life-saving efforts, the infant had no pulse and was not breathing.

Diana Campbell, a professional photographer and owner of Dream Image Photography in Stillwater, told local media she took pictures and videos of the infant because, as she was quoted saying, “Someone knows that child.”

The Times reported police said the baby’s body had no visible signs of trauma and the medical examiner will determine how the infant died.

The Campbell family told The Times the whole incident was for them, “very emotional.”