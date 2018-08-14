Utah Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 14]

Fires are still a significant problem in parts of Utah. Here is a list of the major active fires on August 14, according to Utah Fire Info, NIFC.gov, and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located. NIFC estimates there are five active fires in Utah, accounting for 135,578 acres.

You can view a map of all the Utah fires here. This map is being constantly updated. You can see a screenshot of Utah Fire Info’s current map below:

Bear Trap Fire

This fire is 6,630 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s 44 miles southeast of Price. It was caused by lightning.

The fire is just north of Bear Trap Knoll, and west of Big Springs in Hill Creek. It’s on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation, KUTV reported. Here’s the approximate location of the reservation:

KUTV reported that currently threatened areas include the Ute Tribe Youth Camp, private ranch land, and the Weaver Reservoir Recreation site.

Coal Hollow Fire

This fire is 24,576 acres and 2 percent contained. It’s 11 miles northeast of Price and 15 miles southeast of Spanish Fork, Utah. It was caused by lightning. It’s near SR-6 and Dairy Fork. The fire is still exhibiting extreme fire behavior, according to Inciweb, with active burning. In 72 hours, winds may increase, which could cause the fire to grow. A public meeting for this fire will be Tuesday, August 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

For updated details on this fire, call 435.427.0846 or 435.427.4849.

Current evacuations and closures as of August 14 include:

Highway 6 is closed from Diamond Fork to Tucker (mile markers 185 through 203) because the fire jumped U.S. Highway 6 on Sunday night.

All of Diamond Fork is evacuated, up to Springville crossing and east to Sheep Creek Road

Trains that run in Spanish Fork Canyon have been shut down

An area closure on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Spanish Fork Ranger district, will remain in effect, according to Utah Fire Info

Dollar Ridge Fire

The Dollar Ridge fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It’s now 65,223 acres and 90 percent contained, as of August 14. The fire was caused by human activity.

The fire is located 36 miles southeast of Heber and 8 miles southwest of Duchesne, Utah.

Hill Top Fire

This fire was in the central area of Utah. It’s 1,846 acres and now considered 100 percent contained.

Notch Fire

This is listed on Utah Fire Info’s map. It was caused by lightning and is not making any significant growth, but the terrain is difficult to access. It’s been active since July 31, and is 7 acres in size and 48 percent contained.

#uwcnf #NotchFire, 25 miles northeast of Kamas 4.5 miles to the north from the Crystal Lake trailhead about ½ mile east of Ibantik Lake remains at 8 acres and is 48% completed lightning caused reported 7/31/18 located There are no values at risk at this time. pic.twitter.com/wqoUtfOq7m — UintaWasatchCacheNF (@UWCNF) August 11, 2018

It’s located 25 miles northeast of Kama, 4.5 miles north of the Crystal Lake trailhead, and 1/2 mile east of Ibantik Lake.

Pole Canyon Fire

This fire is in Fishlake National Forest. It’s 360 acres and 0 percent contained. It’s 10 miles northeast of Loa at 38.464 latitude, -111.489 longitude. Fishlake NF last updated a tweet about the fire on August 10:

Here’s a shot of today’s firing operation on the #PoleCanyonFire. Operations are expected to continue tomorrow, 8/11/2018. Smoke is visible in communities and the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/2JcPNEIzKo — FishlakeNF (@FishlakeNF) August 11, 2018

According to the USDA Forest Service, firefighters are using hand ignitions to burn fuels on the north end to help contain the fire, but this has also led to increased acreage being reported.

Willow Creek Fire

This fire is 1,311 acres and 98 percent contained, per Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is located north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District. Inciweb last updated details about the fire on July 27, so it hasn’t changed much in a while. Full containment is expected on October 11, 2018. The fire is located 20 miles southeast of Heber.