WATCH: Cows Help Cops Catch a Car Thief

Police in Sanford, Florida got some unexpected help on Monday night, when they were giving chase to a stolen Subaru. Police pursuing the white Subaru when the car suddenly crashed into a ditch. The driver, Jamie Michael Young and one passenger, Jennifer Anne Kaufman, jumped out of the car and tried to make a getaway. A second passenger, Erin L. Thomas, stayed behind in the car.

Young, 46, tried to hide in some bushes but was caught, almost immediately, with the help of a K-9 unit. But Kaufman, the passenger, raced into a nearby field, and police were having trouble spotting her in the dark.

The a police helicopter spotted a herd of cows. The helicopter was hovering overhead and using infrared cameras to study the scene. You can see all the footage from the helicopter, and hear the helicopter pilot’s commentary, here.

“The large group of cows is following her,” the pilot told police.“Looks like they may attack her.”

And in fact, when you watch the video it does look like the cows are herding Kaufman. They are running along behind her, almost as if they’re trying to round her up. They also provide, as the helicopter pilot said, a great visual. All the police had to do, to find Kaufman in the dark, was follow the herd of cows.

Richard Kondracki, the cows’ owner, said his cows are not normally aggressive. But he said their behavior was made total sense, given that someone was suddenly charging through their field at 2 in the morning.

“I think they didn’t realize who they were,” he said. “They panicked. The cows were nervous. That would make me panic — if all those big cows come running at you. They didn’t know them. They don’t know if they’re there to hurt them, or steal one of the babies.”

All three women were arrested and charged with petty theft, drug possession