Wayne Cheney Took Polygraph About Mollie Tibbetts: Report

Wayne Cheney, the Iowa pig farmer with a history of stalking and harassment arrests, has told Fox News that he has taken a polygraph exam in the case of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Cheney previously told the news media that authorities interviewed him about missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Cheney, who denies having anything to do with Mollie’s disappearance, lives in walking distance of pig farms searched by authorities. Interest in nearby hog farms intensified after reports that a person found a red shirt that could possibly belong to Mollie, but that account remains unconfirmed by authorities. The FBI is also involved in the case of the student, who vanished from Brooklyn, Iowa, seemingly without a trace.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wayne Cheney Told Fox News He Doesn’t Know the Results of the Polygraph

#MollieTibbetts updates, continued. – a former girlfriend of a Wayne Cheney describes him as “violent and dangerous,” and says he’s been stalking her and her family for years. – plus NEW video of Mollie performing in a school play pic.twitter.com/XTcPQaB9xy — Steven Fabian (@StevenFabianTV) August 8, 2018

Cheney told Fox News that he took a polygraph test in which authorities asked if he had anything to do with Mollie’s disappearance (he says he did not). He told the network he doesn’t know the results.

Cheney told Fox News that he has nothing to hide and added of Mollie Tibbetts: “some guy probably has her.”

Authorities have not named Wayne Cheney – or anyone else – as a suspect.

Wayne Cheney Says the Police Questioning of Him Was a Waste of Time

Cheney himself told Iowa news media that authorities had questioned him in the Mollie Tibbetts disappearance, but he declared it was all a waste of time. You can see his interview with WHO-TV above.

Cheney told WHO-TV that he was questioned for two hours and didn’t remember what he was asked.

“I just thought it was a waste of time but oh well,” he told the television station, adding, “I don’t know who those two were but they took me down to the fire station Tuesday and questioned me for two hours. I don`t remember what they asked me.”

According to Crime Online, Cheney denied knowing Mollie or having anything to do with her disappearance.

Fox News had initially reported that Cheney “claimed that law enforcement asked him on Thursday to take a polygraph test but he refused to do so.” He was questioned by authorities for the third time on August 5, 2018, Fox reported.

Wayne Cheney Has Previous Stalking & Harassment Cases

Wayne Cheney’s past criminal history may have caught the attention of authorities looking for Mollie Tibbetts. Judy Johnston, who previously dated Wayne Cheney, told Inside Edition she believes he’s dangerous. “We would call the Sheriff’s Department all the time saying he’s following us,” she told the entertainment show, referring to herself and her daughters.

According to WHO-TV’s exclusive by reporter Justin Surrency, Cheney pleaded guilty in two previous stalking cases. The cases were from 2009 and 2014 and span two counties, Poweshiek and Marion, the TV station reported. One of those cases resulted in a protective order being filed against Cheney.

A man who lives near missing Iowa college student #MollieTibbetts says he has nothing to hide. | https://t.co/s0cu1COU90 pic.twitter.com/4BeWXu4FtW — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) August 8, 2018

Cheney lives in Deep River, Iowa. The Daily Mail asked Cheney about his previous arrests and he told the British news site, “I was arrested in 2011 for breaching a restraining order. It was an ex girlfriend. That was the only time.” He lives about 15 miles from Brooklyn, Iowa.

According to the Daily Mail, Cheney is far from the only person police have interviewed; they’ve also spoken to “a suspect in an assault on a female jogger on Sunday while another man was questioned in Pella, an hour from Brooklyn, after he was spotted taking covert photos of girls,” the site says, but police have not identified or revealed any suspect.