Over 1,000 ‘Seven Sisters’ Alumnae Sign Support Letter for Dr. Blasey Ford & Demand Investigation

More than 1,000 alumnae of the colleges known as the Seven Sisters have signed an open letter in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and request an investigation. The letter was sent to Heavy via email Wednesday morning from Heather Allison Waters with the following message:

“Here is the letter that we sent to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford today through the office of her attorney, Debra S. Katz.”

The open letter requests an investigation and is signed by alumnae from the early 1960s to the present day.

The letter reads:

“We are alumni of mount Holyoke, Barnard, Bryn Mawr, Radcliffe, Smith, Wellesley and Vassar, and we are writing, independently of our institutions, in support of Dr. Christine Blasey forward. This letter was inspired by the open letter from alumni of Holton-Arms School.

We believe Dr. Blasey Ford. It is really that simple, and that important.

Her story demands an independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime SCOTUS seat.”

The letter is signed by name, college and year of graduation by nearly 1,000 graduates.

On Monday, an open letter of support Blasey Ford was issued by alumnae of Holton-Arms School. But more than an act of solidarity, the letter was a statement that not only do the women believe her, a number had similar experiences.

“We hold deep gratitude to Dr. Blasey Ford for bravely stepping forward and bringing us closer to that world we all seek,” the letter closes with and then is signed, “Sincerely, Holton Alumae in Support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. A group of 200+ alumnae from the classes of 1967-2018”

Blasey Ford graduated from the Bethesda, Maryland all-female private college prep school in 1984. She alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her in 1982 when she was just 15. She first spoke of the incident in a therapy session a few years ago. This summer, she sent a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo who gave it to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, that described what happened. In August, Blasey Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent, who said she was being truthful.

It was the summer of 1982; she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17. She alleges that when she was 15 and he was 17. She told The Washington Post that, Kavanaugh, with another boy there, both drunk, pinned her to a bed, pressed his body on her and groped her, covered her mouth as she tried to scream and started trying to get her clothes off when the other teenage boy leaped on the bed, the three fell and she escaped. She gave the Post notes from her therapy session and took the lie detector test. In a story in The Washington Post and in The New Yorker and other media, Blasey Ford was not named.

On Sunday, she stepped forward but has since kept a very low profile.

Here’s that letter:

“Open Letter from Holton-Arms Alumnae in Support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,

We are alumnae of Holton-Arms School, and we are writing in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a fellow Holton graduate.

We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story. It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.

Dr. Blasey Ford’s experience is all too consistent with stories we heard and lived while attending Holton. Many of us are survivors ourselves.

Holton’s motto teaches students to “find a way or make one.” We dream of making a world where women are free from harassment, assault and sexual violence. We hold deep gratitude to Dr. Blasey Ford for bravely stepping forward and bringing us closer to that world we all seek.

Sincerely,

Holton Alumae in Support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

A group of 200+ alumnae from the classes of 1967-2018

