Alex Landi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It’s been announced that Grey’s Anatomy has a new cast member joining season 15. The show will be adding its first gay male surgeon named Dr. Nico Kim, played by newbie actor Alex Landi.

“Very grateful. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible. Watch me take on the role of Dr. Nico Kim for the season 15 premiere on Thursday, Sept 27th 8/7c on ABC,” Landi wrote on his Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know about him:

1. Landi Was an Athlete Growing up, With The Dream of Becoming a Professional Tennis Player

According to Landi’s bio linked to his Instagram page, he was focused on sports as a kid and religiously played tennis starting in primary school, all the way through high school.

Landi is half Korean, half Italian and was born and raised in New York City. He trained hard in tennis and had a dream to become a professional player, until his parents opened his eyes to the world of theatre.

2. After High School, Landi’s Love For Acting Grew; He Trained at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute

Landi’s parents took him to Broadway play The Lion King when he was 7-years-old. That experience planted a love of acting in his heart that grew toward the end of his high school years. After high school, when it was time to decide whether or not to pursue a full-time career in tennis, Alex chose acting instead.

He started training at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York whose famous alumni includes: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Alec Baldwin, Uma Thurman, Sandra Wilson and Sienna Miller (among many others).

3. After He Graduated From Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Landi Traveled to Asia to Train in Martial Arts to Add to His Acting Skills

Landi believed that traveling to Asia to train in martial arts would help him land roles as an actor, so after graduating from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, he left for Asia to learn under world renown martial arts teams.

He left Asia with plenty of experience in fighting and weapon training, and though he believes it was an important step in his career, he seeks to “redefine how the film industry views Asian actors as leading men.”

4. Landi Has Appeared in Small Roles in TV Shows Like “Bull” And “Childlike”; His Role on Grey’s Anatomy is His First Major Role

Landi has appeared in smaller roles in shows like “Bull” and “Childlike.” His resume also includes features in “Prillen Short Shorts,” “264 Days” and most recently, “Broken land.”

His major role in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy was announced yesterday.

“I hope the fans can embrace other storylines and other characters that we bring on, and Grey’s continues to be something fun for them to watch,” Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

5. Grey’s Fans React on Twitter

Dr. Nico Kim is scrubbing in for Season 15 of #GreysAnatomy! Please welcome Alex Landi to Grey Sloan Memorial and Shondaland 👏🏽 https://t.co/yuKEjEl38G — Shondaland (@byshondaland) September 6, 2018

Details about Landi’s character are being kept tightly under wraps, but fans are dying to know more. “Grey’s Anatomy has, of course, had no shortage of prominent LGBT characters over the years — most notably bisexual Callie Torres and lesbian Arizona Robbins, played by former cast members Sara Ramirez and Jessica Capshaw, respectively — but few of them have been men and none of them have been surgeons,” reported TVLine.

Here are some of the fan reactions following the announcement:

Alex Landi, folks!! Whew I’m SO EXCITED FOR SEASON 15!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/269EwG6yu7 — Liz✨ #KellyKrew (@Lizandbeths) September 6, 2018

I AM SO HERE FOR THIS! #RiseOftheGaysians Grey's Anatomy: Alex Landi Cast as Series' First Gay Male Surgeon https://t.co/gHHJHMACLE via @TVLine — Daniel WK Lee (@danielsaudade) September 7, 2018

YES! 🌈 #GreysAnatomy has cast Alex Landi to play its first gay male surgeon, according to reports. https://t.co/3LrpCiKBFj — huffpostqueer (@huffpostqueer) September 7, 2018

READ NEXT: Sinead McNamara: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know