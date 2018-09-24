Brett Kavanaugh Tells Fox He Was Virgin For Years: VIDEO

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a dramatic interview with Fox News in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations he disputes, says that he was a virgin at the time of Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that he attempted to sexually assault her when he was in high school. You can watch video of the comments later in the interview.

The Blasey Ford allegation dates to a time frame when Kavanaugh was 17. In the interview with Fox, Brett Kavanaugh also said that he remained a virgin for many years thereafter.

The Supreme Court nominee has also been accused of sexual misconduct by Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate, in The New Yorker Magazine. However, according to The New York Times, Ramirez told some former classmates that she wasn’t sure that Kavanaugh was the man who exposed himself to her at a party. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations, and a public hearing in the Ford case is scheduled for Thursday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Both accusations date to the 1980s.

"The truth is, I've never sexually assaulted anyone." —Brett Kavanaugh Watch @marthamaccallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/iWVoDt2ADc — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

The nominee took the unusual step of giving an interview – with his wife Ashley Kavanaugh at his side – on Fox News before the confirmation process has concluded. The Kavanaughs addressed many topics, including discussions Kavanaugh an his wife had about the nomination with their children. “I’m not going anywhere,” Brett Kavanaugh said in the interview.

"It's very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we've had to have." —Ashley Kavanaugh Watch @marthamaccallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/XQOPohjGzd — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

The interview is set to air at 7 p.m. EST. on September 24, 2018. Excerpts leaked out early, including Kavanaugh’s comments about being a virgin.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kavanaugh Says That He Was a Virgin in High School & for ‘Many Years Thereafter’

JUST IN: During an interview with Fox News set to air tonight, Brett Kavanaugh says he did not have sexual intercourse throughout high school or "many years thereafter." Story: https://t.co/cVdXNpHatw pic.twitter.com/Fzp24D0P6U — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 24, 2018

Fox News published a written account of the interview, reporting that Brett Kavanaugh told Fox anchor Martha McCallum “that he was a virgin through high school and for ‘many years after.'”

“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter,” Kavanaugh told McCallum.

“You’re saying through all these years that are in question you were a virgin?” McCallum asked.

“That’s correct.”

“You never had sexual intercourse with anyone in high school?”

“Correct,” Kavanaugh said. McCallum then brought up college.

“Many years after. I’ll leave it at that,” Brett Kavanaugh said.

Actual headline that just ran on the Bloomberg terminal: *KAVANAUGH SAYS WAS VIRGIN IN HIGH SCHOOL AND MANY YRS AFTER:FOX — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 24, 2018

Some journalists and Twitter users pointed out that neither accusation against Kavanaugh alleges sexual intercourse, however.

just need to point out that none of the accusations against kavanaugh preclude him from being a virgin. https://t.co/FzC6OKhFuA — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) September 24, 2018

Even if you believe Kavanaugh: You can be a virgin and try to rip a woman's clothing off. You can be a virgin and expose yourself to a woman at a party. You can be a virgin and be a sexual abuser. https://t.co/PWpNPuJbpe — Avi Bueno (@AviAhvee) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh repeated his denials of the accusations to Fox. “What I know is the truth, and the truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

Kavanaugh to Fox News: “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process … I’m not going anywhere.” pic.twitter.com/9EOUoZjbqI — Axios (@axios) September 24, 2018

He also said, according to Fox, that he was “not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

KAVANAUGH to FOX NEWS: "I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process. We're looking for a fair process, where I can be heard & defend my lifelong record of promoting dignity & equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old." pic.twitter.com/SmWoR1kQNR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh also vowed to continue forward with the nomination.

