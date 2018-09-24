Brett Kavanaugh Tells Fox He Was Virgin For Years: VIDEO

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a dramatic interview with Fox News in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations he disputes, says that he was a virgin at the time of Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that he attempted to sexually assault her when he was in high school. You can watch video of the comments later in the interview.
The Blasey Ford allegation dates to a time frame when Kavanaugh was 17. In the interview with Fox, Brett Kavanaugh also said that he remained a virgin for many years thereafter.
The Supreme Court nominee has also been accused of sexual misconduct by Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale classmate, in The New Yorker Magazine. However, according to The New York Times, Ramirez told some former classmates that she wasn’t sure that Kavanaugh was the man who exposed himself to her at a party. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations, and a public hearing in the Ford case is scheduled for Thursday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Both accusations date to the 1980s.
The nominee took the unusual step of giving an interview – with his wife Ashley Kavanaugh at his side – on Fox News before the confirmation process has concluded. The Kavanaughs addressed many topics, including discussions Kavanaugh an his wife had about the nomination with their children. “I’m not going anywhere,” Brett Kavanaugh said in the interview.
The interview is set to air at 7 p.m. EST. on September 24, 2018. Excerpts leaked out early, including Kavanaugh’s comments about being a virgin.
Here’s what you need to know:
Kavanaugh Says That He Was a Virgin in High School & for ‘Many Years Thereafter’
Fox News published a written account of the interview, reporting that Brett Kavanaugh told Fox anchor Martha McCallum “that he was a virgin through high school and for ‘many years after.'”
You can watch video of Kavanaugh’s virginity comments above.
“I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter,” Kavanaugh told McCallum.
“You’re saying through all these years that are in question you were a virgin?” McCallum asked.
“That’s correct.”
“You never had sexual intercourse with anyone in high school?”
“Correct,” Kavanaugh said. McCallum then brought up college.
“Many years after. I’ll leave it at that,” Brett Kavanaugh said.
Some journalists and Twitter users pointed out that neither accusation against Kavanaugh alleges sexual intercourse, however.
Kavanaugh repeated his denials of the accusations to Fox. “What I know is the truth, and the truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone,” Kavanaugh told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.
He also said, according to Fox, that he was “not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”
Kavanaugh also vowed to continue forward with the nomination.
