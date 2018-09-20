Brett Kavanaugh’s Yale Fraternity, ‘DKE’, Was Known For ‘Disrespecting Women’

Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford, who claims he attempted to rape her in the 1980s while they were both in school. Over the course of the last week, the questions swirling around the allegation have grown in size and scope, with many looking to understand more about Kavanaugh’s adolescent and college years.

Kavanaugh has continued to maintain his innocence and will appear before the Senate on Monday to testify and answer questions about the allegation.

On August 30, many of Kavanaugh’s female college classmates from Yale wrote a letter testifying to his respect for women. However, two Yale students have recently pointed out in an article for the Yale Daily News that Kavanaugh was a member of the Yale fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon during his undergraduate years.

DKE was “an organization known for disrespecting women,” according to staff reporters Hailey Fuchs and Britton O’Daly. Here’s what you need to know.

Kavanaugh Was a Member of DKE Starting in 1986

During Brett Kavanaugh’s time as an undergrad at Yale, his fraternity, DKE, marched across campus waving a flag woven from women’s underwear, according to this @yaledailynews report https://t.co/7o3fyzgmeX — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 20, 2018

According to The Yale Daily News, Kavanaugh joined DKE in his freshman year of college at Yale in 1986, and stayed involved in his fraternity through his years at Yale Law School. According to the staff reporters, DKE had a reputation for misogyny, with some alums from Kavanaughs years calling the fraternity “similar to Animal house.”

Kavanaugh has said little of his time spent with the DKE fraternity, which boasts the membership of more presidents than any other fraternal order.

However, The Yale Daily News does recall a speech Kavanaugh gave to the Yale Federalist Society about his years in YLS, telling a story where he “fell out of a bus” at four in the morning after a night of drinking in Boston. It’s unclear whether that story had anything to do directly with DKE.

DKE Was Banned From Yale for Five Years in 2011 After Leading Chants of ‘No Means Yes, Yes Means Anal’ on Grounds

DKE was the fraternity that was banned from Yale after members of the fraternity famously led chants with pledges that were offensive to women, including “No means yes, yes means anal,” directly in front of the University’s Women Center.

According to The New York Times, Dr. Mary Miller, the dean of Yale College, wrote in a letter, “After a full hearing, the committee found that the D.K.E. chapter, as an organization, one comprised of Yale students, had threatened and intimidated others, in violation of the Undergraduate Regulations of Yale College as they pertain to ‘harassment, coercion or intimidation’ and ‘imperiling the integrity and values of the university community.'”

Earlier This Spring, Yale Launched an Investigation Into DKE’s ‘Sexual Climate’ After Receiving Sexual Assault Allegations Against Several Members

In today's Yale Daily News: what Brett Kavanaugh was up to back in his school days, when he belonged to a secret society known as "tit and clit". Motto: No means yes. Yes means anal. pic.twitter.com/ft4JXIGaJY — joyce maynard (@joycemaynard) September 20, 2018

Following its reinstatement onto grounds after its five-year suspension, DKE was slammed with multiple sexual assault allegations against the fraternity’s president, Luke Persichetti, and another DKE member who resigned last January.

The story was corroborated with accounts by eight women of sexual misconduct, as well as interviews with over 30 Yale sorority members, first-year counselors, and Communication and Consent educators.

According to the Yale Daily News, all eight accounts by the women who came forward were corroborated with text messages, firsthand witnesses or friends who confirmed being told about the incident at a later date.