Brianna Valenti: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Briana Valenti is facing felony charges in connection to the death of a toddler in Grand Island, New York. The 26-year-old woman was arrested September 11, 2018, the day after the baby girl was rushed to the hospital. The child died September 22.

1. The Toddler Was Rushed to the Hospital After She Passed Out and Struggled to Breath

Police have not released the name of the child. She was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital on September 10. Officials with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said that the toddler had suffered injuries that caused her to become unconscious. She also struggled to breath.

The toddler’s injuries were severe and required that she be kept in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The Erie County Child Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s office to report their suspicions that the little girl had been abused.

The toddler passed away on Saturday, September 22.

2. Brianna Valenti Was Accused of Abusing the Child and Arrested

EC Child Protective Services Called Detectives about the Child in ICU Buffalo, NY – Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard reports the arrest of 26-year-old Brianna Valenti of… https://t.co/ZJhqafWwDM — Erie County Sheriff (@ECSONY1) September 21, 2018

Brianna Valenti was arrested on September 11, the day after the little girl was taken to the hospital. Valenti was a friend of the child’s father.

Valenti was booked into the Erie County Holding Center. Bond was set at $150,000. She was facing three charges:

• Reckless assault of a child, felony

• Assault – conduct causing risk of death, felony

• Endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanor

Additional charges were expected to be filed.

3. Brianna Valenti is a Self-Proclaimed ‘Mommy Blogger’

According to her Facebook page , Brianna Valenti enjoys writing about her experiences as a mother. She writes for a blog called “Weird, Wicked & Wild ,” and is listed as its head parenting blogger.

Despite that title, Valenti does not appear to have contributed lately. Her last post under the “parenting” tab was dated August 20, 2017.

In her bio, Valenti encourages readers to reach out to her, writing, “Whether you just need advice, or a laugh, or even someone who understands what you’re going through!”

4. Valenti is the Mother of Two Daughters

Brianna Valenti shares on her Facebook page that she has two daughters, Gabriella Diane and Raelynn Rose. Gabriella was born in 2013 and Raelynn arrived in 2016.

Valenti got married in 2015. But the marriage apparently did not last long. That same year, she listed herself as being in a relationship with a different man. Valenti then began dating a new person in 2017.

She lists her current home as Buffalo, New York. According to her Facebook page, Valenti works as a customer service associate for a grocery store called Tops Friendly Markets.

5. Valenti Posted About the Case of Shannan and Chris Watts

Brianna Valenti was interested in the case of Chris and Shannan Watts. Chris has admitted to killing his wife, who was pregnant at the time, and their two daughters at their home in Frederick, Colorado.

Valenti posted updates about the unfolding case to her Facebook page. She also posted a link to Chris Watts’ court hearing, writing “He even looked like a psycho here.”

Those posts have served as ammunition for social media commenters in the wake of Valenti’s own arrest. Several posters called Valenti a killer and related her to Chris Watts.

Cassandra Alexis wrote, “You and him are twinning now.”

Ashley Ann wrote, “yeah, what kind of monster hurts little kids? oh wait.”

Jessica Olivas-Sandoval wrote, “Oh my gosh what did she do to her? How did she kill her? This is so sad I don’t understand how people can hurt fucking children! They’re disgusting!!”