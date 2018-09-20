Bruce Rogal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police are looking for Bruce Rogal, who is accused of shooting his parents at the Bellingham Senior Living Center in Chester County, after shooting at his ex-wife in West Bradford Township. He is considered armed and dangerous. Here is what you need to know about Bruce Rogal.

1. Bruce Rogal May Be Driving a Silver Honda Odyssey & He’s Considered Armed & Dangerous

#update: DA: Bruce Rogal of glenmore (suspect) had his divorce finalized today. That is what set him off to go to exwifes property an attempted to shoot her (she was not shot) from there he went to retirement home & shot and killed both of his parents pic.twitter.com/KprRNjYy6X — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) September 20, 2018

Authorities said that Bruce Rogal, 59, of Glenmore may be driving a 2002 silver Honda Odyssey. The car has Pennsylvania license plates: ENN 3549. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Rogal, do not approach him but call 911. Contact Chester County Detectives or East Goshen Township Police if you have any information.

2. Rogal Is Accused of Attempting to Kill His Ex-Wife After Their Divorce Was Finalized Today

Rogal is accused of first attempting to kill his ex-wife. Their divorce was finalized today, said District Attorney Tom Hogan during a press conference. The divorce awarded their home to his ex-wife.

After the divorce was finalized, he drove to his ex-wife’s home in West Bradford Township. Hogan said that Rogal is suspected of shooting at his ex-wife in her driveway while she was changing the oil in her car. She was not hurt, but houses nearby were hit by the gunfire.

3. He Is Also Suspected of Shooting & Killing His Parents, Who Were in Their Late 80s, at the Bellingham Retirement Home

After attempting to shoot his wife, Rogal is also accused of going to the Bellingham Senior Living Center on the 1600 block of East Boot Road in East Goshen Township and shooting and killing his parents around 6:15 p.m. His parents, William and Nancy Rogal, were in their late 80s. The map above shows where the retirement home is located.

4. Neighborhoods & the Nursing Home Were Locked Down for Hours after the Murders

Parents of waitstaff at West Chester senior living center nervously waiting at roadblock. Children of residents are here also concerned after shooting. Facility remains locked down @NBCPhiladelphia https://t.co/vbhxeIfwei pic.twitter.com/M5Tginwrki — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) September 20, 2018

Nearby neighborhoods, roads, and the nursing home were locked down for hours after the murders. Mike Galczyk, whose daughter Cayley is a server at Bellingham, told NBC10 that she texted him while the retirement home was on lockdown and said she was hiding with her team, but she was safe. Mike was on his way to pick up his daughter when she told him to stay outside. Police roadblocks stopped him from reaching the retirement center.

“We’re on lockdown, she texted, at first I thought she was kidding,” said. Mike Galczyk of West Chester who was on the way to pick up his daughter, Cayley who works as a server at Bellingham. — Pete Bannan (@PeteBannan) September 20, 2018

Nearby schools were also locked down as a precaution, with some students stuck inside. The scene was secured around 10 p.m.

5. This Was the Second Major Shooting in Pennsylvania Today

This was the second major shooting in Pennsylvania today. A man facing domestic violence charges began shooting people in a court building in Masontown earlier today, wounding four people, before a police officer shot and killed him.

And multiple people were injured after an armed employee opened fire in a software company earlier today in Wisconsin.

