Burt Reynolds First Wife Judy Carne: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Burt Reynolds, who died on September 6, 2018, was married twice, once to Judy Carne and once to actress Loni Anderson.

Judy Carne was Reynolds’ first wife. They were married from 1962 to 1965. Reynolds was later married to Anderson, a union that lasted from 1988 to 1998. The legendary actor died of a heart attack at the age of 82, TMZ reported.

1. Judy Carne, the Daughter of a Grocer, Was Born in England

Judy Carne was born Joyce Botterill in Northampton, England in 1939, according to her IMDB profile, which she says she was the “daughter of a grocer” who was trained in both music and dance growing up.

She started her career on British television, before coming to America in 1962, IMDB reports. She was known as a “light comedienne” who appeared on television in sitcoms and also in film. Over the years, she appeared on some very famous shows, such as “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Patty Duke Show.”

2. Carne Was Married Three Times

Burt Reynolds was one of Judy Carne’s three husbands. According to IMDB, she was also married two other times, once to Robert Bergman in the 1970s, and once to a man named John McCook.

Carne’s life was punctuated by tragedy. According to The Sun, she became a heroin addict and was injured in a car accident, which worsened her addiction.

She wrote an autobiography that chronicled these problems. It was called Laughing on the Outside, Crying on the Inside: The Bittersweet Saga of the Sock-It-To-Me Girl.

3. Judy Carne Was Known as the ‘Sock it to Me’ Girl on Laugh-In

Judy Carne will probably be forever known as the “Sock it to Me” girl on the show Laugh-In. The Washington Post explains that she would appear on stage and say “Sock it to me.” Then, something would happen. For example, someone might dump water on her.

4. Reynolds’ Family Was at His Side When He died

Burt Reynolds died with his family at his side, according to TMZ. The entertainment news site reported that Reynolds was rushed to the hospital, where he died, after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Heart problems were something that Reynolds had dealt with before. TMZ reported that the legendary actor underwent heart surgery as far back as 2010.

5. Judy Carne Died Before Burt Reynolds

Judy Carne died long before Burt Reynolds did. She passed away at the age of 76 in 2015. According to The Washington Post, it’s believed that she died of pneumonia.