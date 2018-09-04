WATCH: Wild Video of Mom in 100 MPH Getaway With Baby in Car

Caitlyn Rodriquez is also Caitlyn Danielle Losiewicz and Katie Rodriquez and Katie Losiewicz. In Florida and Texas, the 29-year-old has a criminal history related largely to drugs, court records show. She lives in Bexar County, Texas local media reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a stunning video and details of Rodriquez fleeing from state troopers in June. It’s jaw-dropping.

That day troopers made a car stop, the Texas DPS, say. But Rodriquez, who likely knew she had outstanding warrants, took off.

The video shows and local media reported she wildly drove a Mercedes SUV 100 miles an hour and more; wrong way driving, jumping lanes, and highways, with Texas DPS helicopters above and troopers on the ground coordinating to stop her with a spike strip. It blows her tire but she keeps going even more erratically.

It’s not until she crashes into a car and is stopped that it’s revealed she had a baby in the back seat throughout the high speed, potentially deadly, getaway attempt.

The video shows Rodriquez leaping from the wrecked SUV, and running to the rear passenger side of the vehicle. Rodriquez grabs the baby, who’s in a carrier, and takes off on foot dashing wildly across an on and off-ramp area of the highway.

In the video, Rodriquez spots a stopped in traffic white SUV and cuts in front of it and then opens the front passenger door and gets in. Police called it an attempted carjacking. In seconds, troopers pull up. Inside the vehicle is a mother and her own child, who she runs to get out of the car and away. Law enforcement can be seen dragging Rodriquez out and putting her under arrest on the road. The baby was placed in child protective services custody.

Rodriquez, known as Caitlyn Losiewicz had a child support and custody case in Florida but the records are either sealed or unavailable online.

Rodriguez was charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, police said. The baby was placed into child protective services, it was reported.

Not easily located unless one knows Rodriquez has a birth surname, Losiewicz, and uses at least four aliases, court records, show in Florida she is known by her name Caitlyn Danielle Losiewicz and by Kaite Losiewicz. In St. Lucie County, in 2010, she was convicted on a 2007 felony drug possession charge.

This story will be updated with her records in Texas and the status of the case.