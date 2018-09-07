WATCH: Elon Musk Smoking Weed with Joe Rogan

Elon Musk sparked concern with shareholders after smoking marijuana live web show with US comedian Joe Rogan late Thursday night while discussing a plethora of random subjects, including artificial, flame throwers and social media.

After taking a puff from a blunt, which Rogan claimed was a blend of tobacco and marijuana and legal in California, Musk said “I’m not a regular smoker of weed. I don’t actually notice any effect … I don’t find that it is very good for productivity.”

Musk was recently under fire after tweeting that he was planning to take the company private, provoking several lawsuits “alleging market manipulation” and a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although he abandoned the idea less than three weeks later, he remained under investigation by the SEC.

Tesla shares dropped 8% Friday morning following the live web show, and both the company’s head of accounting, Dave Morton, and head of human resources, Gaby Toledano, announced that they were leaving the company, according to The Guardian.

Morton, who joined the company just one month ago, said he was leaving because “the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations.”

“This caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.”