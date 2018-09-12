Will Hurricane Florence Reach Augusta, Georgia? When?

Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday:
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night:
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday:
Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night:
Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday:
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night:
Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday:
Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night:
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday:
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Regardless of how the forecast for August pans out, Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the entire state. According to AJC, officials are particularly concerned about severe wind and rain conditions.
However, even if Augusta doesn’t receive a direct impact from the hurricane, it’s still extremely likely that it will feel the impact from another direction: Augusta has an agreement with the city of Savannah area County to house their evacuated residents if under mandatory evacuations.