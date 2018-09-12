Will Hurricane Florence Reach Augusta, Georgia? When?

With Hurricane Florence predicted to make landfall late Thursday night or early Friday morning, Georgian residents might be wondering when and if Hurricane Florence will reach the state.

The state of Georgia just declared a state of emergency on Wednesday afternoon, given the latest path predictions for the category 4 hurricane.

Though Hurricane Florence does look increasingly likely to affect the state of Georgia, Augusta’s ten day forecast doesn’t reflect severe weather conditions, as of 1PM on Wednesday.

Forecast for Augusta, GA, During Hurricane Florence

As of Wednesday, here is the forecast for the week, according to the NWS:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. North wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Regardless of how the forecast for August pans out, Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the entire state. According to AJC, officials are particularly concerned about severe wind and rain conditions.

However, even if Augusta doesn’t receive a direct impact from the hurricane, it’s still extremely likely that it will feel the impact from another direction: Augusta has an agreement with the city of Savannah area County to house their evacuated residents if under mandatory evacuations.

According to Fire Chief Chris James of Augusta, GA, the biggest threat to the residents of Augusta will be the potential flooding of the Savannah River.

