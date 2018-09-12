Will Hurricane Florence Hit Winston-Salem, NC? When?

The city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina is directly in the path of Hurricane Florence, the category 3 storm that’s headed towards the east coast and predicted to make landfall on Thursday evening.

For Winston-Salem residents wondering what to expect with weather conditions over the next week, here’s what you need to know.

Seven Day Forecast for Winston-Salem, N.C.

Per the National Weather Service, here’s the seven-day forecast for Winston-Salem, which predicts tropical storm conditions potentially starting as early as Thursday night. This Afternoon: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.