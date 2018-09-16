ICE Deportation Officer Faces Sodomy & Incest Charges

Oregon State Police arrested an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer on 10 first-degree sodomy charges and one incest charge. The sodomy charges are Class A felonies. Police said the offenses alleged “are not related” to his job.

State Police Detectives arrested Blake V. Northway, age 55 of Medford, Oregon on Thursday Sept. 13. State police said the arrest is a result of a joint investigation between its agency and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold its officers to the highest standards of professional conduct and does not tolerate those who violate the law,” ICE Public Affairs Officer Tanya Roman said. “ICE will continue to cooperate until this case has been resolved. “

Authorities said Northway has been “relieved of all authority and will be placed on leave pending the results of the criminal investigation.”

A deportation officer, Northway was assigned to the Medford, Oregon ICE office.

Northway was being held in the Jackson County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million

Per Oregon state laws, first degree sodomy is defined as “oral or anal sexual intercourse with another person or causes another to engage in oral or anal sexual intercourse commits the crime of sodomy in the first degree (when/if) the victim is forced, is under 12, is under 16 but related – “brother or sister, of the whole or half blood, the son or daughter of the actor or the son or daughter of the actor’s spouse” – or when the victim is “incapable of consent by reason of mental defect, mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.”

If convicted of sodomy in the first degree, a Class A felony, Northway could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $375,000 in fines per conviction. He’s facing 10 counts, according to jail records.

This story will be updated.