Jeremiah Hanafin Is the Man Who Administered Christine Ford’s Polygraph Test

Christine Blasey Ford’s polygraph test results have been revealed by her legal team, along with the identity of the man who administered them.
Jeremiah P. Hanafin is a polygraph examiner with over a decade of polygraph examination experience and a professional history with the FBI. He administered Ford’s polygraph exam on August 7, 2018.
In his synopsis of Ford’s examination, Hanafin wrote in conclusion, “No Deception Indicated– Probability of Deception is Less than .02 Percent.”
Hanafin Was a Special Agent for the FBI From 1985-2009
According to his professional resume, Hanafin was a special agent for 24 years. During his time with the FBI, he claims to have done the following, as quoted from his resume:
- investigated federal crimes in the Violent Crime, White Collar Crime, Drug, and Counterintelligence Programs utilizing a variety of sophisticated techniques.
- Served as a polygraph examiner in the Washington Field Office from 1995 to 2009. Conducted over 2500 applicant, criminal, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, asset vetting, and witness security polygraph examinations.
- Provided interview and interrogation training to FBI and local law enforcement.
After working for the FBI, Hanafin has since worked as a polygraph examiner for multiple companies before striking out on his own. He now runs “Hanafin Polygraph Services,” where he has worked since 2010.
Hanafin Is a Certified Federal Polygraph Examiner & a Member of Several Polygraph Associations
Hanafin received a BS in Accounting from Babson College in 1981, and has been working with the FBI and conducting polygraph examinations ever since. According to his resume, he is a Certified Federal Polygraph Examiner, and is a member of the Virginia Polygraph Association as well as the American Association of Police Polygraphists.
According to Hanafin’s LinkedIn, he served on a number of high-profile cases during his time at the FBI, and conducted exams in Nairobi, Kenya, after the U.S. embassy bombing, and also conducted exams related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Hanafin Is Married to Tracy Hanafin, & They Met While Both Were Working in the FBI
According to an interview with Arlington Magazine, Tracy and “Jerry” Hanafin met while they were both FBI agents in 1985 in Kansas City, MO. Tracy Hanafin told the magazine that they requested a transfer to D.C. in search of a more “progressive” attitude.
Of her marriage, Tracy said, “[Moving away from our families] brought us closer because we had to rely on each other, especially when the kids were younger.”
Tracy also noted that she and Hanafin were both children of divorce, and said, “You don’t want to bring the garbage that you grew up with into your new life, and it’s easy to do that because it’s all you’ve ever known. You have to make a commitment out loud that this isn’t going to be a do-over.” She and Hanafin have been married for 30 years.
Ford’s Lawyers Have Requested That Hanafin Testify as a Witness
Ford’s lawyers have repeatedly requested that several witnesses be allowed to testify during Ford’s hearing on Thursday, including two trauma experts and Hanafin. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee has refused the request for any witness testimonies.
This is NOT how a real polygraph is given. The two questions have zero tie into any part of the written statement. You also do not review questions with the subject before hand. The examiner also does not conduct a full fledged interview with subject before polygraph exam. You have others collect the information and conduct interviews, and the examiner remains completely separated from that part. You most certainly don’t go over your examination questions with the subject. I hope Hanafin isn’t getting any or is barred from ever getting any government contracts, because this is the worst example of a polygraph examination ever. I also agree that what the examiner wrote and what Ford wrote have multiple inconsistencies, chiefly is that she thought she was going to be raped is not in her written version.
Me thinks Hanafin is going to lose business for this shotty work, not to mention he has not updated his Resume on his website. He lists “CLEARANCES: TS/SCI with CI polygraph in June 2013 and Full Scope Polygraph in October 2010”, which is misleading, since his TS/SCI is out of scope and he knows that you don’t retain SCI, not to mention his TS is no longer active since he left SAIC. Moreover, it is only one clearance, not clearances. Plus his full scope polygraph from 2010 is meaningless.