Jeremiah Hanafin Is the Man Who Administered Christine Ford’s Polygraph Test

Christine Blasey Ford’s polygraph test results have been revealed by her legal team, along with the identity of the man who administered them.

Jeremiah P. Hanafin is a polygraph examiner with over a decade of polygraph examination experience and a professional history with the FBI. He administered Ford’s polygraph exam on August 7, 2018.

In his synopsis of Ford’s examination, Hanafin wrote in conclusion, “No Deception Indicated– Probability of Deception is Less than .02 Percent.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Hanafin Was a Special Agent for the FBI From 1985-2009

According to his professional resume, Hanafin was a special agent for 24 years. During his time with the FBI, he claims to have done the following, as quoted from his resume:

investigated federal crimes in the Violent Crime, White Collar Crime, Drug, and Counterintelligence Programs utilizing a variety of sophisticated techniques.

Served as a polygraph examiner in the Washington Field Office from 1995 to 2009. Conducted over 2500 applicant, criminal, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, asset vetting, and witness security polygraph examinations.

Provided interview and interrogation training to FBI and local law enforcement.

After working for the FBI, Hanafin has since worked as a polygraph examiner for multiple companies before striking out on his own. He now runs “Hanafin Polygraph Services,” where he has worked since 2010.

Hanafin Is a Certified Federal Polygraph Examiner & a Member of Several Polygraph Associations

NEW: We just obtained the polygraph examination Dr. Christine Blasey Ford took over her allegations about Brett Kavanaugh @USATODAY Here's the first page pic.twitter.com/YaLPW7NQrT — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) September 26, 2018

Hanafin received a BS in Accounting from Babson College in 1981, and has been working with the FBI and conducting polygraph examinations ever since. According to his resume, he is a Certified Federal Polygraph Examiner, and is a member of the Virginia Polygraph Association as well as the American Association of Police Polygraphists.

According to Hanafin’s LinkedIn, he served on a number of high-profile cases during his time at the FBI, and conducted exams in Nairobi, Kenya, after the U.S. embassy bombing, and also conducted exams related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Hanafin Is Married to Tracy Hanafin, & They Met While Both Were Working in the FBI

According to an interview with Arlington Magazine, Tracy and “Jerry” Hanafin met while they were both FBI agents in 1985 in Kansas City, MO. Tracy Hanafin told the magazine that they requested a transfer to D.C. in search of a more “progressive” attitude.

Of her marriage, Tracy said, “[Moving away from our families] brought us closer because we had to rely on each other, especially when the kids were younger.”

Tracy also noted that she and Hanafin were both children of divorce, and said, “You don’t want to bring the garbage that you grew up with into your new life, and it’s easy to do that because it’s all you’ve ever known. You have to make a commitment out loud that this isn’t going to be a do-over.” She and Hanafin have been married for 30 years.

Ford’s Lawyers Have Requested That Hanafin Testify as a Witness

Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys have asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow for two trauma experts and the person who administered her polygraph to testify. Republican senators say that's not going to happen. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 25, 2018

Ford’s lawyers have repeatedly requested that several witnesses be allowed to testify during Ford’s hearing on Thursday, including two trauma experts and Hanafin. However, the Senate Judiciary Committee has refused the request for any witness testimonies.

READ NEXT: Renate Schroeder Dolphin: 5 Fast Things You Need to Know