Police Divers, K9 Searching for Florida Boy, 2, Reported as Abducted

Toddler Jordan Belliveau was walking with his mom Saturday night in Largo, Florida at 9:30 when she took a ride from a man she did not know. While in the car, she fought with the man, who she later told police was named “Antwan,” and she said he punched her in the face. She said she awoke in a wooded area of Largo’s Central Park at around 1:30 a.m. around four hours after getting in the car. She could not find her son and, police said, walked to a nearby motel and called for help. Largo Police responded and said they searched the park and the area and found no sign of Jordan.

Police believe Belliveau, 2, may be with man called “Antwan” in a white Toyota Camry.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert Sunday morning for the “endangered” 25-month-old 30-pound two-feet, six-inch brown haired and brown-eyed child described as last wearing a blue shirt emblazoned with the number 72, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks and black and white Nike’s, authorities said. Jordan may also be identified by a “partially healed cut” under his chin, police said. He also has a birthmark on the right side of his abdomen, police said.

Jordan’s mother has not been officially identified.

“Antwan,” according to what the mother told police, is described as a black male, around 25, with brown hair, brown eyes, gold teeth and dreadlocks, police said. He is described as wearing a white tank top and black AND1 basketball shorts, authorities described. “Antwan” is driving that white Toyota Camry.

Largo is located on Florida’s Gulf coast between Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

Monday police divers were searching for the boy.

In a Monday morning briefing, police provided a search update.

“…a toddler can find his way on those pretty easily, so we want to make sure we look at all this,” Slaughter said adding police have “no tips or leads” pointing them in the direction of a search of waters near the child’s home, but are rather “doing our due diligence.” Slaughter said officers checked Dumpsters, too, a standard procedure.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive teams were in a pond searching the area around the mother and son’s apartment complex. Largo Police Major Stephen Slaughter said teams would also be searching nearby swamps and ponds. It’s rainy season in Florida and wetlands – swamps and ponds – are full.

Early Monday afternoon, another update but with no real news.

“Efforts continue to locate Jordan Belliveau (age 2). Pictured below is Jordan’s photo. Also included is a photo of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisting in checking area lakes (a standard procedure in these cases) and a picture of Chief Undestad, Major Seale, and Investigations Lieutenant Block meeting after the 11AM briefing near the Department’s Mobile Command Post.

“If he was taken by an individual at a location we need to look everywhere …” Slaughter said the mother, who has minor injuries from the altercation she described with “Antwan,” is “okay and has been very cooperative.”

Why did the mother take a ride from a stranger at night with her small child, reporters asked.

When asked why she would get into a car late at night with someone unknown to her, Slaughter said she claimed her son was too heavy to carry.

Reporters also asked Slaughter about a report that authorities were called to the mother’s house last month but did not provide details about that interaction. Reporters also pressed Slaughter on why dive teams and K9s were searching the immediate area of the child’s apartment complex.

“We know he was here. He lives here. Then got in a car,” Slaughter said explaining the area where the mother said she awoke, a densely wooded section of the Central Park area of Largo, was already searched, and, it was standard procedure to check all the child’s whereabouts, including the ponds and swamps behind his house.

Some people say they don’t believe the mother’s story.

Jordan’s great-grandmother told local media she was also not sure about the story.

“He is beautiful, he’s a beautiful little boy, he is playful, he is loving, he is a good child,” Lorie Moore was quoted as saying by WRAL.

And that now police are searching waterways, lakes, ponds and swamps around the woman’s home, some think her story is not plausible and question why a man who allegedly abducts a child would return the child to his home to “dump” the child’s body.

One commenter on the Facebook live video police conference said, “I’m sad & 🙏🙏, they’ve been behind my house checking water access ways since last night. And were here early this morning with K9’S.”

Others were not convinced that the mom’s story was credible. As posted to Facebook: “The mom sure remembers a lot about the car, driver, details of the car, but conveniently nothing else about her kid and was unconscious for 4 hours? Suspicious!”

Police asked for the public’s help.

Slaughter asks for anyone who might know the boy’s whereabouts contact authorities or if they are able, “take him to a safe place …any fire station, a library … no questions asked. Just drop Jordan off. We need Jordan.”

Anyone with information should call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.