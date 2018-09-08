FSU Student Justin Dean Shields is Missing & Has Been for Days

Florida State University sophomore Justin Dean Shields has been missing since Wednesday. Police, family, friends and volunteers are searching on foot and virtually by sharing information on social media.

The 19-year-old’s car was found 25 miles northeast of Tallahassee just south of Miccosukee, Florida and only 20 or so miles south of the Florida-Georgia state line.

So police know where last he was as his car was abandoned on the side of a country road. With everything he’d need still inside it.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Friends Last Saw the Teen on the FSU Campus Wednesday. Days Later & Two Dozen Miles Away, His Car is Found

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and other law enforcement agencies were as of Saturday evening still searching for Shields who was last seen on FSU campus by friends on Wednesday. The LCSO said Shields’ car was found on Old Magnolia Road Friday afternoon near the intersection of Ro Co Co Road.

And, “someone matching Shields’ description was seen walking on Old Magnolia Road near his vehicle Friday morning around 7 a.m.” Some believe he must have slept in his car.

Friday the LCSO “utilized K9 teams and aviation to search the area around where Shields’ car was located.”

That search continued Saturday.

2. Justin’s Sister Ashley is Pleading for Help to Find Her Brother Who She Said She ‘Can’t Live Without’

My brother Justin Shields’ car was found 25 miles outside of Tallahassee where he attends FSU. His phone and wallet were in the car. He was in the FIJI last year he’s 19 years old an lives in the Stadium Center near FSU. Please contact me! #bringjustinhome pic.twitter.com/KggThzocpa — ashley🌟 (@ashleyy_shields) September 7, 2018

“My brother Justin Shields’ car was found 25 miles outside of Tallahassee where he attends FSU. His phone and wallet were in the car. He was in the FIJI last year he’s 19 years old an lives in the Stadium Center near FSU. Please contact me!”

My brother Justin Shields’ is still missing around the area he left his car “Old Magnolia Rd/Ro Co Co Rd“ If you or anyone u know lives in this area, please share his pictures and help us find him. I cant live without him, please help us. #bringjustinhome pic.twitter.com/bXkRMUkxfS — ashley🌟 (@ashleyy_shields) September 8, 2018

On her Instagram which is private, she shared another image. And then another tweet post. And another: “…please share his pictures and help us find him. I cant live without him, please help us.”

3. Lots of People Are Sharing to Get People Involved in the Search. Police Say Let K9 Teams do Their Job

“Thank you all for sharing my post and for your thoughts and prayers for Justin and his family. At this time the only update we have is his last location on Friday morning,” Velma Maria Marenco.

She said that Shields is from Miami and “attended elementary & middle school with my oldest son.” She said Shields graduated from Coral Reef High School.

“His family and police are searching the area but they need help with their search efforts. Please forward to any one that attends FSU, is a Tallahassee resident or is in this area and wants to help the search team. Please show up and help if you can!!! Please share this post !!!”

She also asked that people contact the Leon County Sheriff with information.

But the sheriff had another message:

“Today, detectives are in the area continuing to try to and locate Shields. Because we are utilizing K9s in our search, we are requesting the public not canvas the area at this time. The K9s are scent oriented and an influx of people may compromise the search. We will keep you updated on efforts and if or when they shift. Anyone with information should call 850-606-5800.”

4. Shields Was Inducted Into the ‘Fiji’ Fraternity, or Phi Gamma Delta. Fraternity Brothers Have Been Posting on Social Media

“My fraternity brother Justin Shields has been missing since Wednesday 9/5/18, his car, phone, and wallet were found 25 miles NORTH from FSU campus. Contact me or the authorities if you have any information that could help us find him. Please repost.”

Half a dozen more fraternity brothers posted on Facebook asking for help finding him. Some posts however were on private accounts or sharing or embedding were blocked.

Shields was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta frat, nicknamed Fiji or FIJI, according to the guys that posted and his sister Ashley. Established in 1848 in Jefferson College in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. The fraternity has inducted 180,000 members since its founding.

With values of “Friendship, Knowledge, Service, Morality & Excellence,” the fraternity says its mission is to unite “men in enduring friendships, stimulates the pursuit of knowledge, and builds courageous leaders who serve the world with the best that is in them.”

5. Leon County Sheriff & FSU Have Issued Alerts

FSU administrators and police are working directly with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to locate a missing person last seen on FSU’s campus. Be assured the safety and wellbeing of every member of our FSU family is our top priority. For official info: https://t.co/OO9tjwsUhi pic.twitter.com/G74sdgbpMk — Florida State University (@floridastate) September 8, 2018

Shields was last seen Wednesday night. Three days later, on Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. FSU posted a message to its Twitter after sending out a university-wide alert.

*FSU ALERT!* Leon County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate missing FSU student Justin Dean Shield. Go to https://t.co/FgyQUyu2jU — SeminoleSAFE (@KeepFSUSafe) September 8, 2018

“Florida State University administrators and police are working directly with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to locate a missing person last seen on FSU’s campus. Be assured the safety and well-being of every member of our Florida State family is our top priority.”