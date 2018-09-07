Mac Miller Cause of Death: How Did the Rapper Die?

Mac Miller has died, according to TMZ. The rapper was found Friday afternoon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspected cause of death at this time is a drug overdose. He was 26. Authorities were alerted by a friend who placed a 911 call from Miller’s home, and the emergency dispatch reveals that first responders were called in for a patient in cardiac arrest.

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, had been open about his issues with substance abuse in the past. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he spoke about the difficulty of splitting from his girlfriend Ariana Grande and the temptations of giving in to addiction.

Miller Said That He Used Substances Like Promethazine & Cocaine Starting In 2012

Miller specifically cited substances like promethazine and cocaine, and said that he had used them frequently after the release of his 2012 debut album Blue Slide Park. In recent years, however, he maintained that he was clean.

“If a bunch of people think I am a huge drug addict, OK. Cool. What can I really do?,” he explained. “Go talk to all those people and be like ‘Naw man, it’s really not that simple?’” he says. “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”

Miller also spoke about the DUI he received back in May, where he wrecked his G-Wagon and was arrested for a hit-and-run. He fled the scene but cops later tracked him down to his home where he confessed. He blew 2 times the legal limit.

“I loaded the gun for them,” he admitted. “I got into that sh*t. That’s my mistake. What does that specific event mean for my whole character? That’s a different conversation. But people are going to draw their own conclusions.”

Miller Had Said that He Suffered from Depression

While speaking about depression, Miller said that it is something that he had learned to deal with over the years. “I have a past history with that sh*t, so they’re going to naturally assume that that means I’m back going through it,” he added. “I can’t change it. I’m not going to lose sleep over it, though. I’d rather just continue living my life and see where that goes.”

Miller was been forthright when it came to discussing his personal demons in his music. His 2014 mixtape Faces delve into substance abuse throughout its runtime, while studio releases like Watching Movies With the Sound Off and the recent Swimming dealt with them obliquely.

Miller also spoke about his addiction to lean with Noisey, and how it altered him physically. “You go through some f*cked up sh*t. A lotta people can tell you, you go through some f*cked up sh*t. But it’s about being a strong enough person to get through it. I was definitely sippin hella lean. I love it, I wouldn’t say I didn’t. But I feel better not doing it every single day.”

“I had a homie that had strokes and sh*t, and we didn’t know if it was because of lean. I wouldn’t be surprised,” he added. “Drugs are dangerous, dude. But they’re awesome. Just dangerous. Drugs are not like a new thing. Especially with me, I’ve been doing drugs since I was fifteen.”

Miller is survived by his parents Mark McCormick and Karen Meyers, and his brother Miller McCormick, who designed the artwork for several of his albums.

