WATCH: Mac Miller’s Last Instagram Live [VIDEO]

  • Updated

Rapper Mac Miller, born Malcom James McCormick, was found dead Friday in his southern California home of a suspected drug overdose. Miller is survived by his mother Karen Meyers, father Mark McCormick and brother Miller McCormick.

The 26-year-old MC from Pittsburgh was open about his substance abuse and depression. It was reported that a friend or member of his crew called 911 from Miller’s San Fernando Valley house. He was pronounced dead by EMTs who were responding to a call for a cardiac arrest it was reported. TMZ reported his home had been “cleaned” of any evidence of drugs. An autopsy is pending, it was reported.

Following his break-up with pop singer Ariana Grande, Miller was also open about how the loss affected him. In May he was arrested after crashing his Mercedes G-Wagon in what would later be deemed a driving under the influence when police went to his home, performed a breathalyzer and he admitted to being leaving the scene.

Miller broke onto the hip-hop scene in 2012 with Blue Slide Park and was soon touring with fellow PA-based rapper Wiz Khalifa and others for the 2012 ‘Under the Influence’ tour.

It’s reported Miller was hanging out watching football Thursday night.

Comments on the Instagram live video that was posted to YouTube include remembrances but also a suggestion to use Miller’s beats to educate young people about mental health issues including addiction and depression.

“I remember listening to KIDS sophomore year of high school – sitting in my room with my friends, laughing, smoking weed; it was like Mac was one of our buddies, he was part of the group. Before real life destroyed my consciousness. I will always remember those times, Mac Miller is certainly the soundtrack to those memories. It’s shattering to see him leave us. You won’t be forgotten Mac. RIP”﻿

“Somebody should loop that beat and talk about drug addiction, depression, finding help, it’s becoming a real problem, look at boonk gang, youth need guidance.”

  • Published
,

1 Comment

Jesus got authority over everyman's life and death (😎,Paul and Peter knew this ,)so they never got deep anguish or anxiety or fear to face trials,,( disesase, sword ,DEATH or government),you must say ,I am Peter

Many of us do not have the knowledge of God ,,,so we became angry with God when he allows us death,, ,,or while we face deaths,,,or trials,,,
On Not Loving the World
15 Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father[d] is not in them. 16 For everything in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life—comes not from the Father but from the world. 17 The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives forever.
But those who know god ,,.will always peace with god when they die .,,
Many good christians die with peace ,,they have perfect peace ,,because they know that God is good for his children every thing is happening for good ,,
Apostle peter says his death will be sudden ,,
But he is not afraid ,,
Peter knows that his God is able to help him save him from death ,,but still he is prepared to face death .not worrying or panic,,
Because sometimes we don’t know what we ask ,,Life or a desire in this world may not be the will of God ,,
But we pray for it. ,
We pray for long life to help or love satanic people ,,but that is not the father’s will ,,so he allowed us death ,,
Those who know God ,,believe God ,,will have perfect peace to face deaths,,
They never fear death,,
Those who have fear or deep anxieties or anguish they have unbelief ,
Unbelief is a sin ,,
Our Unbelief ( our sin unbelief ) only separated Jesus from god ,
Jesus shouted ,,
My God,,.y God ,,why have you forsaken me ,,?
Chant Jesus you love me. ,Satan will flee ,
It is not a sin to ask god ,,long life ,,he is able to give ,us long life ,,
But do not forget ,,peter says his death will happen suddenly ,,may of a disease or government,,or any power ,,
But he is bold ,,
He never things that it is because of his sin,,
No have perfect peace with God ..
Our god is a good god ,,
He never punishes according to our sins ,,
Read psalm 103;10,,
Have perfect peace with god ,,
Be happy and strong and courageous like peter and Paul ,,to face deaths,,
Death to us is not because of our sins,,but it is time of God to call is to his place ,,,
His time has come to call us his home ,,
When retire ,,
We don’t want to retire ,,
But it is not wrong to ask God for our long life ,,,
He may prolong it..
But do not be panicked like a ungodly,,
But ,,
Be like peter,,
Do your job as usual.
Say ,
I am a peter. ,
God bless you ,,.
We have a loving Jesus ,father and Holy Spirit,,
My father died peacefully,,
I have no fear to face death,,because I have written you this ,,by writing you god gives me me this peace ,lot of streanth,,
Hallaluah.
We Christians must have this peace with God,,
It is very very great ministry ,,
I hope Holy Ghost approves this ,,
Halaluah ,,
Amen
Every Christian must die peacefully ,,
Must be able to say ., I am peter,,we are peters ,,death may be sudden to us ,,but we are prepared ,,we are not afraid ,,
Jesus love us,,
Because he our friend ,,
He is God,,
Psalm 103 ;10 says ,,
God does not punish us according to our SINS,,,
So when we face deaths or similar situations ,,we should not lose our confidence or courage ,,.doubting ,, ourselves and God,,
This is called unbelief ,,
This is a sin,,
Rebuke Satan,,,
Rebuke men who threaten you,,
Chant always,,
Jesus you love me,,,
Go anywhere all alone .
All your hairs are numbered ,,
With out the will of God ,, nothing shall happen to you,,
Rebuke Satan’s unbelief or deep anguish or fear or worries ,,by chanting ,,
Jesus you love me .
During the time of death trials ,,say ,,
I am a Peter ,
My death may happen suddenly,,
But I am not afraid,,
Jesus is with us.
And it is not because of my sin.
Say,
I have perfect peace .
This is last days ,,
We are in the last days ,,
Jesus is coming soon

