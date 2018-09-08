WATCH: Mac Miller’s Last Instagram Live [VIDEO]

Rapper Mac Miller, born Malcom James McCormick, was found dead Friday in his southern California home of a suspected drug overdose. Miller is survived by his mother Karen Meyers, father Mark McCormick and brother Miller McCormick.

The 26-year-old MC from Pittsburgh was open about his substance abuse and depression. It was reported that a friend or member of his crew called 911 from Miller’s San Fernando Valley house. He was pronounced dead by EMTs who were responding to a call for a cardiac arrest it was reported. TMZ reported his home had been “cleaned” of any evidence of drugs. An autopsy is pending, it was reported.

Following his break-up with pop singer Ariana Grande, Miller was also open about how the loss affected him. In May he was arrested after crashing his Mercedes G-Wagon in what would later be deemed a driving under the influence when police went to his home, performed a breathalyzer and he admitted to being leaving the scene.

Miller broke onto the hip-hop scene in 2012 with Blue Slide Park and was soon touring with fellow PA-based rapper Wiz Khalifa and others for the 2012 ‘Under the Influence’ tour.

It’s reported Miller was hanging out watching football Thursday night.

Comments on the Instagram live video that was posted to YouTube include remembrances but also a suggestion to use Miller’s beats to educate young people about mental health issues including addiction and depression.

“I remember listening to KIDS sophomore year of high school – sitting in my room with my friends, laughing, smoking weed; it was like Mac was one of our buddies, he was part of the group. Before real life destroyed my consciousness. I will always remember those times, Mac Miller is certainly the soundtrack to those memories. It’s shattering to see him leave us. You won’t be forgotten Mac. RIP”﻿

“Somebody should loop that beat and talk about drug addiction, depression, finding help, it’s becoming a real problem, look at boonk gang, youth need guidance.”

Often associated with depression, drug addiction is a horrible affliction that can be as deadly as cancer and heart disease. Mac Miller was much too young to die at age 26. May he rest in peace. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 7, 2018

READ NEXT: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Fracas at NYFW