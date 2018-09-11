Police Respond to Mass Shooting Threat at a MAGA Event in DC

Police are responding to a mass shooting threat made by a Democratic Socialist Twitter account in relation to a MAGA event happening in Washington, D.C., this evening.
The threat, made by DreamstarJustic, was made in response to a tweet by Cassandra Fairbanks asking who was going to the event. DreamstarJustic replied in a since-deleted tweet, “I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous blood-stained MAGA hats as trophies”
The police seem to have deemed the threat as legitimate, as DailyMail has confirmed that appropriate and heightened security measures are being taken in response.
The MAGA event in question has been described by Gateway Pundit as a monthly meet-up “of several different pro-Trump groups including Virginia Women for Trump.” The event begins at 6:30 EDT, and a manager at the Trump Hotel in D.C. confirmed that “all measures are in place.”