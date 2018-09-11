Police Respond to Mass Shooting Threat at a MAGA Event in DC

Police are responding to a mass shooting threat made by a Democratic Socialist Twitter account in relation to a MAGA event happening in Washington, D.C., this evening.

The threat, made by DreamstarJustic, was made in response to a tweet by Cassandra Fairbanks asking who was going to the event. DreamstarJustic replied in a since-deleted tweet, “I am coming with a gun and i expect to get numerous blood-stained MAGA hats as trophies”

The police seem to have deemed the threat as legitimate, as DailyMail has confirmed that appropriate and heightened security measures are being taken in response.

⚠️ HEADS UP @SecretService @FBI 💥 THREAT BY @Dreamstarjustic An anonymous Twitter user with an account dedicated to promoting the Democratic Socialists has threatened a mass shooting at Tuesday evening’s #MAGA Meetup at Trump Hotel in DC. pic.twitter.com/MPeezlQCDj — slone 🔹 (@slone) September 11, 2018

The MAGA event in question has been described by Gateway Pundit as a monthly meet-up “of several different pro-Trump groups including Virginia Women for Trump.” The event begins at 6:30 EDT, and a manager at the Trump Hotel in D.C. confirmed that “all measures are in place.”