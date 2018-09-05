Michael Chadwick Fry: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Chadwick Fry, the man accused of ramming a pickup truck into the side of the FOX4 studios in Dallas, throwing boxes of papers around the street and “ranting” about high treason, has been arrested before.

Before Fry allegedly plowed his truck into FOX4 Wednesday, he had been arrested after violating a DUI conviction during an incident that left his friend dead.

Here’s what you need to know about Fry:

1. Fry Was Arrested in 2012 When The Driver of a Vehicle He Was In Reversed & Slammed into a Squad Car

According to NBCDFW, Fry was a passenger in a vehicle that reversed into a police patrol car during a routine traffic stop.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy pulled over a white Honda Accord for speeding. The sheriff’s office said the suspects would not get out of the car.

“Roberto Carlos Hernandez and Michael Chadwick Fry were in the car. Hernandez was in the driver’s seat when he allegedly put the car into reverse and rammed into the officer’s patrol vehicle according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy opened fire and shot Hernandez several times,” NBCDFW reports.

Hernandez later died at the hospital and Fry was arrested and taken to jail for probation violation on a DWI conviction.

2. Fry is Accused of Ramming His Pickup Truck into a FOX4 Studio in Dallas Wednesday Morning

Fry is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into the side of the studios for FOX 4 in Dallas early Wednesday morning before jumping out of the vehicle and “ranting,” the station said.

FOX4 reporter Brandon Todd said Fry stood outside the building shouting something about “high treason,” ranting about a sheriff’s department and holding up papers against windows, Fox News reports.

Pictures show Fry in handcuffs, surrounded by paper, with the truck sticking out of a huge broken window. Two large broken windows can be seen next to the truck as well, as the man reversed and struck the window several times.

3. The Papers Fry Strewn About The Street Referenced His Arrest in 2012

Photojournalists filmed Fry placing boxes “filled with stacks of paper” next to the building. The papers were then scattered haphazardly across the sidewalk and street, before Fry slapped them up against the windows as workers continued covering the news inside the damaged building.

The papers referenced the incident that took place in 2012 when Fry’s associate Hernandez was killed. In the paper pictured above, the words “we need the calvary!!!! They tryed [sic] to killed me, and they missed and hit him. They have been trying to kill me for years now,” can be seen scrawled underneath a picture of the two.

Fry also references “the treason witchery,” and a “mob of females, mob of sheriffs” on the papers, among many other seemingly randomly scrawled sentences.

Police said the paperwork that was within the truck mentioned a different DFW television station. The incident caused Dallas Area Rapid Transit said train and bus service to be suspended through the downtown area, according to NBCDFW.

4. Fry Also Left a Suspicious Package Next to the Studio That Was Investigated By Police & Bomb-Sniffing Dogs

Dallas police were investigating the suspicious package the man left behind, according to the station. No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place before 7 a.m. ET.

Employees tweeted that the building was being evacuated after the incident took place. “Scary moment this morning when a man drove his truck into our building,” reporter Shannon Murray said on Twitter. “We evacuated while the bomb squad is investigating.”

Police officers were seen investigating the truck and the suspicious bag around 8:15 a.m. A bomb-sniffing dog checked vehicles parked in the studio parking lot and lots nearby as well.

5. Fry Has Been Arrested Without Incident & is Being Charged With Criminal Mischief

Dallas Police Public Information Officer Debra Webb said that officers made contact with Fry and took him into custody “without incident.”

Fry was described as being in an “agitated mental state,” during the incident, according to Fox. He will face charges for criminal mischief, according to Webb.

“It’s just concerning to matter what the building is or who is outside,” Webb said, responding to a question if the man was targeting the media. “We’re really lucky today no one was injured.”

Webb said Fry left numerous flyers that were “mostly rambling,” referring to the incident in 2012 that left Rodriguez dead.