Troll & Bot Attacks Force Avenatti to Make His Twitter Private

Micahel Avenatti told Heavy he’s not intimated by the bots and trolls that have bombarded his Twitter account, just inundated and Tuesday morning was “forced to make my account private.”

“We will never be intimidated,” he said to Heavy. “If anything, the attacks just fuel us further.”

“I was just forced to make my account private because the bots and Trump trolls are out in full force due to my representation re Kavanaugh. I will change this back as soon as I am able.”

Sunday night Avenatti told Heavy the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court “should be withdrawn,” because, he said the situation “is only going to get worse” after revealing he has a client prepared to present evidence of Kavanaugh’s alleged sexual misconduct during the 1980s, that misconduct described by Avenatti as including “gang rapes.”

Avenatti tweeted shortly after The New Yorker published the account of Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to come forward to accuse Kavanaugh. She alleged that during his freshman year at Yale, the judge exposed himself to her.

Avenatti has not yet named his client but said she has worked with a number of federal agencies and has been “granted multiple security clearances” as having worked for a number of federal agencies including the State and Justice departments.

“The GOP and others better be very careful in trying to suggest that she is not credible.”

He tweeted Tuesday she’ll come forward in the next day or so and only when security is in place. Additionally, he said there are corroborating witnesses that’ll back up his client and they too now appear to be represented by Avenatti as he said on cable news Monday night.

Also this morning, Avenatti tweeted that Kavanaugh is a “liar” and 90 minutes later tweeted about the trolls and his being forced to protect his tweets.

The attorney for Stormy Daniels, the adult film actor who had an affair with Trump and then was paid off to keep quiet aout it. also tweeted out his disdain for attorney Alan Dershowitz, who he said was once thought very highly of.

“What happened to you? You used to be revered and respected. You are now seen as nothing more than a Trump sycophant and a hack for the GOP & Fox News. Anytime they need someone to do their bidding, they trot you out. Those mar-a-lago invites & cookies must be amazing.”

Response to him making his Twitter private, which means only his existing 785,000 followers can see his tweets, and even they are able to retweet his posts, was swift.

“I’ve been getting a lot of flack for the last few days for standing with the women, particularly for defending you. What you’re doing is working. You’ve got them on the ropes,” one follower commented. “They are terrified of you, as they should be.”

Another did a little homework and concluded Avenatti was indeed being targeted.

You are definitely being targeted by trollbot accounts. https://t.co/hwONRwfDmh pic.twitter.com/wTaVmKp2sx — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 25, 2018

READ NEXT: Avenatti Client Claims Kavanaugh Was Involved in Gang Rapes