Virginia Traffic Updates & Road Conditions for Hurricane Florence

Virginia is one of three states that has declared a state of emergency for Hurricane Florence, a category 4 hurricane that’s estimated to make landfall late Thursday night.

For those Virginia residents looking to evacuate prior to the hurricane’s landfall, here’s what you need to know about traffic updates and road conditions as of Tuesday, September 11.

Standstill Traffic Expected on 64-W Throughout the Day

64 West is a literal parking lot, it just took me an hour and 20 minutes to go what takes me 40. Everyone please be safe evacuating!!! — Sarah Wimmer (@sarahwimmah) September 11, 2018

One of Virginia’s major highways, 64-W, has been extremely congested throughout the day, with hundreds of Twitter users reporting dead-stop traffic. Similarly to North Carolina, 64-E will be shut down at noon on Wednesday in favor of two lanes allowing western-bound traffic, which should alleviate some of the congestion.

As of Tuesday, VDOT has lifted lane closures on interstates 64 and 664. Additionally, High Occupancy Toll lanes on I-64 will run in the westbound direction throughout the local emergency, regardless of occupancy in the vehicle.

For Now, Only ‘Zone A’ Residents Required to Evacuate

For now, only residents in Zone A for Virginia are advised to evacuate, though those in Zones B, C and D should stay on top of updates by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.