Washington & Oregon Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now

These are the latest updates about fires in Oregon and Washington as of September 21/22. With a new fire in Everett, Washington on Friday night, more people are wanting updates on the status of fires in the two states. You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here. Another interactive map is here. Read on for the latest details about the fires’ locations, containment, evacuations, and more.

In Oregon, according to NIFC, there are four active fires, totaling 188,241 acres. In Washington there are 14 active fires, totaling 185,461 acres. Read on for details about active fires in Oregon and Washington, according to NIFC.gov and other sources. You can also see an interactive map of southern Oregon specifically, detailing evacuation areas, here.

See an interactive fire map of the two states below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

Another interactive fire map, provided by ARCGIS, can be viewed below or at this link. You may need to zoom in to see Oregon and Washington:

You can also see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link.

Here are details on the individual fires for September 21-22. There’s a lot of information, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the fire’s name or the city’s name.

Arctic Jim Fire

#ArcticJimFire unofficial wildfire update: 875 Acres. 0% Contained*.

35mi SSE of Hope, 02, CA. 76mi E of Surrey, 02, CA. May be incorrect/outdated. Consult officials for safety info. pic.twitter.com/Iv3REcTRkK — Wildfire Bot – Unofficial (@FireUnofficial) September 16, 2018

This North Cascades National Park fire in Washington is 880 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s two miles southwest of White Swan. It’s listed on NIFC’s webpage.

Bannock Lakes Fire

This Washington fire in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 497 acres and 0 percent contained as of September 21, according to NIFC. It’s remained about the same size for the last month. The fire is 17 miles west of Stehekin in Glacier Peaks Wilderness. Inciweb is covering this fire alongside the Cougar Creek Fire and the Lost Fire, but it hasn’t issued any updates about this particular fire in a while.

The fire was caused by lightning and is in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness.

Buckindy Fire

This Washington fire in Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest is 105 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. No additional details are available.

Cabbage Fire

This fire is 100 acres and 60 percent contained. It’s 12 miles southeast of Pendleton, according to NIFC.

Clear Fork Fire

This Washington fire in Glifford Pinchot National Forest is 113 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. No additional details are available. At one point it appeared that Inciweb was updating the Clear Fork Fire with the Miriam Fire. The Miriam fire is so well under control that it is no longer being updated.

Cougar Creek Fire

This Washington fire is now 42,712 acres and 79 percent contained as of September 21. It’s 8 miles northwest of Manson, 12 miles northwest of Ardenvior, 7 1/2 miles northeast of Plain, and 20 miles northwest of Entiat. It was caused by lightning, and fire activity has cooled due to cooler, moist conditions. It’s so well contained that Inciweb is no longer providing daily updates. Inciweb’s last map for the fire is above, released on September 11.

The following update was shared by Inciweb on September 16: “Movement continued on repairing the results of suppression activities on Saturday. Repair of hand lines near the Alder Ridge Trail (#1523) were completed and are ready for acceptance by resource advisors. An excavator working south is continuing to make improvements to Forest Road 6104 between Alder Ridge and Maverick Peak. Excellent progress has been made on the management of heavy fuels on Mosquito Ridge. Necessary repairs in the Burgess Meadows area were evaluated on Saturday. On the east side of the fire repair operations are focused on two areas, Shady Pass Road (FR 5900) and dozer lines and roads in the Potato Creek area. There is an extensive amount of light fuel piling required along the Shady Pass Road. Fire behavior was minimal on Saturday.”

For specific questions and updates regarding evacuations please call the Chelan County Emergency Management at 509-667-6863 or visit their Facebook page. Red Cross can be contacted at 509-663-3907. A Red Cross Shelter at 14916 US 97A in Entiat is on standby.

Everett, Washington Fire

This fire just started the evening of September 21. It does not have a name and is not listed on the NIFC list. It was a two-alarm fire that started in a dumpster and then spread to 3001 Hewitt Avenue, KIRO 7 reported. The fire was near Judd & Black on Hewitt Avenue, a home appliance store. It can be seen along parts of I-5. The cause is being investigated.

.@EverettFire responding to a two-alarm fire at Judd & Black on Hewitt Ave. Reported as a dumpster fire that spread to the building. Viewer video from @phroggerson. pic.twitter.com/gfu4aQOECk — Elizabeth Kayser (@KayserElizabeth) September 22, 2018

People are asked to avoid the Hewitt Avenue and Maple street area. Roads in the area are blocked.

Crescent Mountain Fire

This Washington fire is 52,609 acres and 75 percent contained as of September 21. It’s 18 miles west of Winthrop. It was caused by lightning. It consumed what was originally the Gilbert Fire as of August 9. The fire started on July 29 in the headwaters of the Twisp River, about 21 miles from Twisp, Washington in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The cause of the fire is unknown.

On September 21, Inciweb noted the following about the fire:

“Crescent Mountain and McLeod Fire crews continue to repair damage caused by firefighting operations, using excavators to mend and obscure dozer and hand-dug line. The intent of suppression repair is to minimize soil erosion and restore damaged ecological functions. All repairs occur under advisement of local Resource Advisors.

“Smoke and flame are occasionally spotted within the fire perimeter where heavy fuels retain heat that intensifies by mid- afternoon. This causes the fire, lingering in dry grasses and forbs under the heavy fuels, to creep slowly. It is not unusual for individual trees to occasionally torch. Acreage figures for Crescent Mountain and McLeod Fires were updated today based on GPS mapping. Firefighters continue to progress in achieving suppression and repair objectives related to values at risk such as private property, infrastructure, timber, and critical habitat .

“Campfire Closures : On Monday, September 17, 2018, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest announced that forest users are once again able to have campfires in approved campfire rings within designated recreation sites and other special sites across the forest outside of the Crescent, McLeod and Holman fire closure areas.

“For current Industrial Fire Precaution Levels, call 1-800-527-3305 or https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/ Zone levels may change daily . Go to this website to view the current level for local zones 678W and 684. As of this printing , both zones require firewood gatherers’ saws to have an approved spark arrestor and a shovel and fire extinguisher readily available. Sawyers are advised to stay in the cutting area and watch for fire starts for at least one hour after shutting down power saws. In addition to this baseline requirement, Zone 684 currently requires shutdown of power saws by 1pm.

“PCT Reroute: The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Harts Pass north to Woody Pass. As of 8/31/18, there is a detour for hikers to reach the Canadian border from Slate Pass using Trail No. 575 to Trail No.478, then Trail No. 473 to Woody Pass.”

You can stay updated on the fire’s official Facebook page.

The fire information line is 480-744-9318.

Flower Fire

#FlowerFire unofficial wildfire update: 150 Acres. 0% Contained*.

29mi ESE of Darrington, Washington. 67mi NE of Bellevue, Washington. May be incorrect/outdated. Consult officials for safety info. pic.twitter.com/ovQY2mbXsW — Wildfire Bot – Unofficial (@FireUnofficial) September 16, 2018

This Washington fire in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest region, is 150 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. Additional information is not currently known.

Holman Fire

This Washington fire is in the same region as the Crescent Mountain and McLeod fires. It’s in the Pasayten Wilderness of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to Inciweb, 19 miles northwest of Mazama, Washington. It was caused by lightning. This fire is 302 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It began on August 17. Minimal fire activity is expected, with very low potential for growth.

Horns Mountain Fire

This Washington fire in Colville National Forest is 5,889 acres and 94 percent contained as of September 19. It’s now just in patrol status. It was caused by lightning and is 12 miles north of Northport, Washington. For updates call 505-302-5008 and leave a message for a return call or call 218-244-2843.

Klondike & Taylor Creek Fires

These Oregon fires are being reported on jointly by Inciweb.

As of September 20, the fires were 142,896 acres in size and 72 percent contained, according to Inciweb.

The Klondike Fire West Zone activity was minimal, and firefighters are focusing on mopping up along 150 Road and east along 2308 Road. As for the Klondike Fire East Zone and Taylor Creek Fire region, crews are constructing waterbars and a diversion trench, and wild oat grass and fescue seed are being spread in hopes of preventing invasive species, flooding, and washouts. Area and road closures remain place for public and firefighter safety.

The Klondike fire information line is 541-247-6789.

Little Fork Fire

This Washington Fire in the North Cascades National Park region is 425 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s 14 miles southwest of Stehekin.

Lost Fire

This Washington has now been completely contained, and it has since been bundled with the Cougar Creek fire on Inciweb. Inciweb says the fires are well under control and is no longer updating the Cougar Creek Inciweb fire page daily.

Maple Fire

This Washington Fire is in the Olympic National Forest. It’s 3,300 acres and 48 percent contained as of September 21 according to NIFC (Inciweb lists it as 39 percent contained.) It’s located 10 miles north of Hoordsport, 23 miles north of Shelton, and five miles west of Highway 101. It was caused by human activity and is located at 47.578 latitude, -123.13 longitude. The above map is from early September but the acreage size remains about the same, although containment has increased.

For updates, see the fire’s official Facebook page. The page notes that the fire continues to smoler and is active along Jefferson Ridge, despite the recetn rain. But it’s not expected to grow. Road closures remain in place.

McLeod Fire

This Washington fire in Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest is 24,411 acres and 86 percent contained, according to Inciweb on September 21.

Inciweb noted on September 21: “Crescent Mountain and McLeod Fire crews continue to repair damage caused by firefighting operations, using excavators to mend and obscure dozer and hand-dug line. The intent of suppression repair is to minimize soil erosion and restore damaged ecological functions. All repairs occur under advisement of local Resource Advisors.”

The fire information line is 480-744-9318.

Miles Fire

This Oregon and Washington fire is 54,134 acres and 70 percent contained as of September 21, according to Inciweb. It’s being managed by the Umpqua National Forest and is five miles northeast of Trail. It was started by lightning on July 15, and later merged with the Sugar Pine fire.

It’s one of four fires near Prospect, Shady Cove, and Tiller. (The four fires are Miles, Columbus, Snow Shoe, and Round Top.) Inciweb noted that work on the Snowshoe Fire is complete, with personnel being moved to the Miles fire.

Firefighters are continuing to patrol and secure the fire’s perimeter, as of September 20. “There are still public use fire, road, and area restrictions. Please check www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/umpqua/alerts-notices (Umpqua National Forest) and www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/rogue-siskiyou/alerts-notices (Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest) for current information.”

If you have specific questions about the fire, call 541-474-5305.

Miriam Fire

This Washington fire is 5,400 acres and 50 percent contained as of September 21. It’s 15 miles east of Packwood and 2 miles southeast of White Pass, in the Okanogan/Wenatchee National Forest. It was caused by lightning.

Because minimal fire growth is expected, all evacuation levels were terminated on September 17, Inciweb noted.

Stay updated here or here.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 33,440 acres acres according to NIFC, and 84 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

According to Inciweb: “Suppression operations include a mountain-to-mountain containment approach, using natural barriers and fire breaks through sparsely vegetated ridgetops, supplemented with retardant drops from aircraft. Where timber stringers represent a fuel bridge from one valley to the next, low-intensity ground- and aircraft-delivered ignitions have been used to improve control lines. This ridgeline containment strategy has worked to stop the fire spreading from Mud Lake to El Capitan.”

Inciweb notes the following regarding evacuations and closures:

“Evacuations : Evacuation Warning notices are in place for three private in-holdings northwest of Happy Camp. Changes in these evacuation notices can be obtained directly from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff/. The community of Sunstar remains in a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status. Changes in these notifications can be obtained directly from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelNorteCountySheriffDepartment/

Evacuation Warning notices are in place for three private in-holdings northwest of Happy Camp. Changes in these evacuation notices can be obtained directly from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff/. The community of Sunstar remains in a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status. Changes in these notifications can be obtained directly from the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelNorteCountySheriffDepartment/ “Closure Orders: Two Closure Orders are in effect for the national forest roads, trails, and lands near the Natchez Fire area. Both Closure Orders can be found on Inciweb at:https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/5948/

“Closure Order No. 18-05-012 is in effect on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll RD, Klamath NF.

“Closure Order No. 06-10-22-18-61 is in effect on the Wild Rivers RD, Rogue River – Siskiyou NF.”

Terwilliger Fire

This Williamette National Forest fire in Oregon is 11,187 acres and 80 percent contained as of September 21. It’s 5 miles southeast of Blue River, north of Terwilliger Hot Springs. The cause is under investigation.

According to Inciweb, the following closures and restrictions are in place. There are NO evacuations currently in place for this fire.

“Restrictions: The Willamette National Forest has implemented a Forest-wide campfire ban, which includes all campgrounds and Wilderness areas. For specific information on Forest Order 06-18-01-18-18, see the Willamette National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/willamette/alerts-notices.”

“Closures: An Area Closure has been issued by the Willamette National Forest for the protection and safety of the public and firefighters. Closure order # 06-18-01-18-19 may be viewed in its entirety at http://go.usa.gov/xRnz7 or on Inciweb . Please respect the closure areas for your and firefighter safety.”

Wrong Creek Fire

This Washington fire in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest region, is 523 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s 14 miles southwest of Stehekin.