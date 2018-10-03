Avalone Fishback: Student Arrested After Attempting to Hire Someone to Kill Ex-Boyfriend

Avalone Fishback, a student at Langston University in Oklahoma, was arrested after police say she attempted to hire four different men to kill her former boyfriend, according to Fox News.

Fishback, 20, was arrested on one count of solicitation for first-degree murder, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

“A Langston student was arrested today for allegedly tying to hire someone to kill her boyfriend,” OSBI wrote on Twitter. “Avalone Fishback was arrested on 1 count of solicitation for 1st degree murder. Participating agencies were OSBI, FBI, Langston University PD and Missouri officials.”

A Langston student was arrested today for allegedly tying to hire someone to kill her boyfriend. Avalone Fishback, DOB 8/25/98, was arrested on 1 count of solicitation for 1st degree murder. Participating agencies were OSBI, FBI, Langston University PD and Missouri officials. pic.twitter.com/IetsWf8b34 — OSBI (@OSBIPIO) October 3, 2018

According to Fox, Fishback allegedly contacted four different men on four different occasions and attempted to hire them to kill her former boyfriend. A warrant was issued on Tuesday, and she was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, in her dorm room at Langston University.

Fishback is currently in Logan County jail on a $150,000 bond. Here’s what we know about Fishback:

She Graduated From Putnam City High School in 2016, Enjoys Comedies & Listens to Rap & Hip Hop Music

According to her Facebook profile, she graduated high school in 2016 and was a student at Langston University during the time of her arrest. Her profile states that she is from Oklahoma City and is currently single.

She wrote that her favorite quote is “blacker the berry sweeter the juice,” and she is interested in musicians such as R. Kelly, Iggy Azalea, ASAP Rocky and Mariah Carey.

Love & Hip Hop, Black Ink Crew and Basketball Wives are among some of the many television shows Fishback watches, and she enjoys comedies like Soul Plane and Madea Goes to Jail.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known about Fishback and the charges against her.