Caroline Lowe: Model Spotted With Rapper G-Eazy at Lakers Game

Model Caroline Lowe was spotted attending a Lakers game with rapper G-Eazy on Tuesday night, as reported by TMZ.

Lowe and G-Eazy looked like a couple at the game, flirting and laughing together throughout the game, then playing some one-on-one basketball together on the basketball court after the game. They reportedly had dinner with a few friends after the game, then took a private jet together to NYC later on that evening.

Lowe has 91,000 followers on Instagram and is repped by big-time model management company IMG. Here’s what you need to know.

Lowe Posted an Instagram of Herself Hopping off of a Private Jet the Day After the Lakers Game

Lowe seemed to confirm TMZ’s report of her having shared a private jet with G-Eazy back to New York after the Lakers game, as she posted a picture of herself hopping off of a jet the next day, writing, “Back in NYC ( thank you Tae for snapping this pic that makes me look a lot cooler than I really am )”

Lowe Is One of the Models Featured in the E! Show ‘Model Squad’

Caroline Lowe is one of the half-dozen or so models featured in “Model Squad,” a new reality on E! that profiles the lives of models. Lowe is joined by models like Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor. Lowe, who is 23 years old, can be seen above in a “Model Squad” clip saying that she wants to be a young mom.

Lowe said of her longtime boyfriend (who she no longer appears to be with), “My plan has always been, I want to be a young mom. Like, 28, 29, bust out a kid or two, yeah. I think it’s because my parents had me when they were older.”

Lowe Was Featured in an Article by GQ That Said Her Instagram Feed Was ‘The Most Fun You Could Have On Your Phone’

Model Caroline Lowe's Instagram feed is the most fun you can have on your phone http://t.co/yQjUwZemgB pic.twitter.com/bVkqFGGsNC — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 21, 2015

In a GQ article, Lowe’s Instagram feed was analyzed and appreciated for how “fun” it is. Lowe also provided a short question-and-answer portion, in which she said that she was from Windermere, Florida, that her guilty pleasure song is “Feeling Myself” by Beyoncé, and that her mantra is “First, coffee.”

Lowe also revealed that her favorite book is The Great Gatsby, that her favorite SNL cast member of all time is Tina Fey, and that her favorite type of cocktail is “anything fruity.”