Kavanaugh Accuser Deborah Ramirez Issues New Statement: READ

Deborah Ramirez, now 53, was a classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 1983. Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her and forcing her to touch his penis during a college dorm room party.
As the full Senate prepares to vote to confirm Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment as Supreme Court Justice, Ramirez has issued a new statement.
“Thirty five years ago, the other students in the room chose to laugh and look the other way as sexual violence was perpetrated on me by Brett Kavanaugh. As I watched many of the Senators speak and vote on the floor of the Senate, I feel like I’m right back at Yale where half the room is laughing and looking the other way. Only this time, instead of drunk college kids, it is U.S. senators who are deliberately ignoring his behavior. This is how victims are isolated and silenced,” Ramirez wrote.
Sen. Susan Collins, (R-Maine), in a near hour-long speech Friday after the Senate voted to end debate and move to a full vote on Kavanaugh, said that while she supports sexual assault victims and survivors, there was no proof that Kavanaugh assaulted anyone and stressed the importance of the presumption of innocence.
“I have been alarmed and disturbed, however, by some who have suggested that unless Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination is rejected, the Senate is somehow condoning sexual assault. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every person, man or woman, who makes a charge of sexual assault deserves to be heard and treated with respect. The #MeToo movement is real. It matters. It is needed. And it is long overdue.”
Collins then said she was supporting the Kavanaugh confirmation.
<hr<
Ramirez Has Witnesses But They Were Not Interviewed by Federal Investigators
“But I do have corroborating witness is speaking for me, although they were not allowed to speak to the FBI, and I feel extremely grateful for them and for the overwhelming amount of support that I have received and continue to receive during this extremely difficult and painful time.”
The Senate received a 50-page report from the FBI which detailed its interviews with 10 witnesses saying it had not found evidence to corroborate her allegations. But federal investigators dd not interview Ramirez’ witnesses.
Ramirez Said Though Some Are ‘Looking the Other Way …Millions Are Standing Togther’
“There may be people with power who are looking the other way, but there are millions more who are standing together, speaking up about personal experiences of sexual violence and taking action to support survivors. This is truly a collective moment of survivors and allies standing together,” Ramirez wrote.
“Thank you for hearing me, seeing me and believing me. I am grateful for each and every one of you. We will not be silenced,” Ramirez wrote.
At around the same time Ramirez’ statement was released, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted.
READ NEXT: Catholic Moms for Kavanaugh Video
But I don’t want to comment the past activities of kavanuagh,,
Is he a good man now ?
Right now,,
How is he ,,?
What kind of man is he ,,?
Will he do like this again in public,,?
If no,,
Then we will vote him,,
Past is ,, past,,
Does he love his wife and children now,,?
Perfect,,life in records after he became a lawyer,,
Then we can support him,,
God bless USA people.