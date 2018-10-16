Denise Closs & James Closs: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Denise Closs and her husband, James Closs, have been identified as the parents who were found dead in a violent scene involving gunshots inside the family home in Barron, Wisconsin. Their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs, is missing, and an Amber Alert has been issued for the Wisconsin girl.

On the evening of October 15, 2018, the Barron County Sheriff identified the deceased parents as James, 56 and Denise, 46, who worked at a turkey plant together. “They are husband and wife and the mother and father of Jayme, the missing 13 year old,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement that he posted to Facebook.

A massive law enforcement effort is underway to locate the missing teen, involving drones and infrared techniques, and the FBI has joined in the search. So far, the girl’s disappearance – and her parents’ violent deaths – remain a mystery in the rural northern Wisconsin town as authorities are saying very little about the circumstances. That’s because, they say, they have no real leads.

“We don’t know how far she (Jayme) could have gone or if someone took her,” said Sheriff Fitzgerald in the news conference. “We don’t know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene and a missing 13-year-old girl.”

1. Denise Closs Posted Many Photos of Jayme Closs on Facebook, Calling Her a ‘Kind-Hearted Girl’ & Authorities Haven’t Identified a Suspect

Authorities have been very cryptic about what they release in the case. Fitzgerald says that’s because there are so many unknowns. They don’t have a motive. They don’t have a cause of death. They don’t have a suspect. They don’t have a suspect vehicle description. They didn’t even release a working theory in the case, including specifying whether they think Jayme was abducted.

They received a 911 call from the home, which led to the bodies’ discovery, but they don’t know who made that call, Fitzgerald revealed.

“Our deputies on scene. This is a tough scene. And they’re frustrated,” said Sheriff Fitzgerald in the news conference. “…It’s just a different scene for us. We don’t have a suspect. We don’t have any leads right now. We’re working very diligently right now to get those leads. We’re working with other agencies.” He encouraged the public to share Jayme’s photo.

The sheriff said authorities don’t know who placed the 911 call because no one had contact with the 911 dispatchers. “We don’t know the answer to that,” he said, indicating that dispatchers “heard background noise. We are processing that.”

On Facebook, Denise’s page is filled with photos of Jayme and other family members, including odes to her parents. The pictures show family-oriented activities, such as time at a pumpkin patch.

In July 2017, she wrote of Jayme, “Happy Birthday to My Daughter Jayme Closs who is Growing up to be the Sweetest and most kind Hearted Girl…Love you to the Moon And Back..Hope you Have the Best Day Ever…” Jayme responded in the thread, writing, “Thank you for Awesome Birthday Mom …and Thank you Aunt Sue for Everything. love you all…”

Denise Closs also wrote a lot about missing her own mother. In June, Denise created a fundraiser on Facebook for the American Cancer Society, writing, “Why I Relay. Cancer has affected so many people I know and love that it’s inspired me to join Relay For Life. This fundraiser is a community-based event, which means no two Relays are the same, but they all support the American Cancer Society’s mission.”

Denise wrote with a photo of Jayme and an older male relative: “Live ..Laugh ..Love..” In 2016, Denise wrote that Jayme was starting 6th grade.

Her top post is about a deceased relative. It reads, “Happy Birthday in Heaven Aunt claudette..hope your dancing with all the other angels…💙” Now that comment thread is filled with people offering prayers for Denise’s family in the wake of the deaths.

The Sheriff released the parents’ names hours after the bodies were found.

According to the Amber Alert website, on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 12:53 a.m., a 911 call was received from Barron, Wisconsin. Authorities subsequently found the girl’s parents dead, but Jayme was missing.

2. James & Denise Closs Worked at a Turkey Plant in Barron

Barron County officials have identified the two deceased individuals as James,56 & Denise Closs, 46…parents or missing 13 year old. Both parents worked at the Jennie-O in Barron. pic.twitter.com/UR1TrrEvCC — Tajma Hall (@TajmaHallTV) October 15, 2018

Both James and Denise Closs worked at Jennie-O, which is a turkey plant in Barron, a town of about 3,300 people located in rural, northwestern Wisconsin.

Jennie-O is a major employer in the small community.

Denise Closs had no Wisconsin criminal history, a review of Wisconsin court records shows. The only thing that comes up is a money judgment civil case from 2011. James Closs also appears to have no criminal history. The only thing that comes up for James Closs of Barron is a 1998 divorce.

Sheriff Fitzgerald reiterated in the news conference that he wasn’t clear what happened yet: “That is the confusing part of this case. We don’t have any leads at this time on what really took place at that house.”

He added: “We don’t have a suspect or a vehicle,” explaining a delay in issuing an Amber Alert.

He said that the FBI had arrived on the scene along with the state Department of Criminal Investigation. “We have got to find some leads,” he said.

3. Jayme Closs Wrote That She Loved Dancing & Sports & Gunshots Were Involved in the Closs Deaths

Jayme Closs, despite her young age, also has a Facebook page.

“I love to dance at Christine’s Dance Jazz, ice-skating, valleyball (sic), swim, Art, cross country, Track, Dance,” Jayme wrote on her Facebook page, which she filled with photos of herself with a middle school sports team and in dance outfits.

The Sheriff said of Jayme: “Right now, she’s missing and endangered. She’s not listed as a suspect. And as of now, we are just focused on finding a 13-year-old scared girl.”

The sheriff said he didn’t believe the public was in immediate danger “that we know of.”

“We have a lot of unknowns in this case,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the frustrating part in the law enforcement world, the unknowns we’re hitting in this case. So, to say the public is not in danger, I cannot say that.” But he said authorities didn’t know of any other threats in the area.

He added: “I can tell you there were two victims at the residence. Gunshots were involved. I am not ready to rule how they died at this time. The deceased are the mother and father of Jayme.”

4. Authorities Searched the Area Around the Home With Drones But Couldn’t Find Jayme

We are in Barron, WI where police found two people dead at this home this morning…and 13-year-old Jayme Closs is missing. We will have more on @WCCO at noon. pic.twitter.com/K1QgYGjNNV — KatieSteiner (@4KatieSteiner) October 15, 2018

Authorities are concerned about Jayme Closs’s safety for obvious reasons because of her parents’ deaths. They searched the area around the family home with drones and infrared technology to try to find Jayme to no avail.

According to Sheriff Fitzgerald, “We’ve searched the area around the residence to make sure she didn’t just go outside and go to the woods. We’ve used drones. We’ve used infrared. We’ve searched…the area around there. We’ve searched the school. We’ve met with the friends. We’re working very closely with the… middle school where she attends school. We have officers there today.”

He said authorities have also asked the general community’s help in case they’ve seen Jayme.

“Upon arrival law enforcement found 2 adults deceased, and their 13 year old daughter, Jayme Closs, missing, and is considered endangered,” the Amber Alert says. “Anyone with information about her whereabouts or anyone that has contact with her is asked to contact the tipline at 1-855-744-3879. For up-to-date information, visit amberalertwisconsin.org.” Here is the Amber Alert details on that website.

No clothing description for Closs was provided. According to WBAY-TV and the Associated Press, it’s believed Jayme Closs was taken from her home by “unknown individual(s), likely with a gun.”

A missing poster circulating for Jayme says she is not considered a suspect (something the sheriff also said) and that authorities found a “violent crime scene.” It’s not clear who placed the 911 call.

5. Authorities Say Finding Jayme Closs Safe Is Their Only Goal Right Now & a Family Member Describes Her as Sweet & Shy

A relative wrote a frantic post on Facebook about Jayme Closs.” Please 🙏please 🙏please 🙏 help! This is my 13-year-old cousin, her parents were shot to death this morning in Barron County Wisconsin and she is missing. She has blonde hair green eyes. Her name is Jayme, she is sweet and shy and we need to get her back!” she wrote.

“At the end of the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That’s our goal. That’s our only goal right now,” Fitzgerald said at a press conference.

Fitzgerald’s earlier press release for October 15, 2018, before he named Denise and James Closs, says:

“On Monday October 15, 2018 at 12:58am the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a subject asking for help at 1268 Hwy 8.

When deputies arrived on scene they found two deceased adults. A 13 year old female is missing from the residence and is considered missing and endangered.

The juvenile is Jayme Closs, age 13, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, green eyes and Blond or Strawberry hair. Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts or anyone that has contact with Jayme is asked to contact the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106 immediately.

This is all the information we have at this time and more information will be released later this afternoon or as needed by law enforcement to assist with this case.”

Hoping to give an update after 6pm. Nothing new to report as yet and Jayme is still missing. An Amber Alert has been issued. Thank you for the continuous shares and prayers Sheriff Fitzgerald — Chris Fitzgerald (@bcsheriff) October 15, 2018

The Amber Alert websites also provide the following information about Jayme Closs:

