Dylan Gonzalez, Josh Gordon’s Reported Girlfriend, Used to Play College Basketball

Josh Gordon is reportedly dating Insta-famous model and former basketball player Dylan Gonzalez as of early October, per an initial report by BSO.

Neither Gonzalez nor Gordon have confirmed the rumors, but Sports Gossip also obtained footage of Gonzalez wearing Gordon’s jersey during a recent Patriots game that she attended.

Here’s what you need to know about Gonzalez.

Gonzalez Played Basketball at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas With Her Sister, Dakota

Before she became an Instagram model and influencer, Dylan Gonzalez was playing basketball at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas with her twin sister, Dakota. However, the Gonzalez twins eventually chose to forgo their last year of school (and athletic eligibility) in order to pursue their burgeoning social media careers, which included Under Armour deals, an eBay commercial, and the creation of a clothing line, to name a few ventures. Since NCAA athletes have strict rules regarding pursuing and profiting off of external interests, they made the choice to leave basketball behind in favor of their new careers.

Dylan said to the Las Vegas Review-Journal of their decision. “For me I think the rules and regulations are 100 percent the reason why we didn’t want to continue to play. We personally felt like if we would have been able to take on the opportunities outside of basketball, then we would have still continued to commit ourselves to playing for the last year that we had.”

She added, “The decision was never easy. It was really just frustrating because you kind of start to think, ‘Why does this even have to be a decision that’s made?’ I should be able to do all of these things and be everything that I want to be.”

Gonzalez Said That Her Workout Videos Get the Most Attention on Instagram

Gonzalez, who started out on Instagram just to connect with her friends and soon was receiving 5,000 new followers per post, said that her workout videos tend to get the most attention, in an interview alongside her sister with DJ Smallz Eyes 2 (as seen above.)

Gonzalez said, “I would say a lot of workout stuff…[a lot of] our followers are probably guys.”

Dakota added, “Ones that definitely show off the hard work we’ve put in!”

In addition to her Instagram fame, Gonzalez is also extremely active on Snapchat, and has her own Snapchat series called “Dr. Dyl.” Of her series, she said, “It’s just, like, basically my own self-proclaimed psychology.”