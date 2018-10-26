Heather Elvis Missing Case: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

This week, Tammy Moorer was found guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap her husband’s former mistress, Heather Elvis.

From the get-go, Tammy and her husband, Matt Gutman, have claimed that neither of them was involved in Heather’s disappearance. Tonight, ABC News will interview Heather’s friends Jessica Cooke, Jodi Davenport, and Deborah Woods.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

1. Sidney Became Involved with Heather While She Was Working At a Restaurant in Myrtle Beach

Once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love. It did not end well. — ▲Moonchild▼ (@HeatherElvis) September 21, 2013

When Heather and Sidney met, she was just 20-years-old. He was 38, married, and a father of three.

October 2013, according to prosecutors, was when Tammy uncovered that her husband was involved with Heather. That’s when the relationship ended.

Friends and colleagues of Sidney said he and Heather fell in love during their romantic escapade. “…with Sidney often coming by the restaurant when she wasn’t working to bring Elvis coffee and bagels.” Friends even testified that Sidney talked about hiring Elvis to be a nanny for his kids.

Elvis, meanwhile, was more vocal about her concerns about the relationship. In a September 2013 tweet, she wrote, “Once upon a time, an angel and a devil fell in love. It did not end well.” On November 5, she retweeted a tweet from comedian Daniel Tosh. It read, “Hey married fellas… You can either cheat on your wife OR murder her. Never both. That’s when you get caught.”

2. Heather Has Not Been Seen in Nearly Five Years

A Horry County woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison for kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013.https://t.co/7mjXzxqYfT — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) October 23, 2018

Heather is still missing. She has not been seen in five years. Her car was last seen at Peachtree boat landing in Socastee.

When she met Sidney, she was working at a pub called the Tilted Kilt, which was Celtic-themed. Sidney, according to People, did maintenance at the restaurant. The relationship did not last long, though, and eventually, Heather moved on. In December 2014, she was seen out with a new man. She even called friends afterwards to talk about the date, reports People.

The same night she called to talk about how her date went, according to People, Heather also received a call from Sidney who asked to get back together. Phone records show that she spoke to Sidney at 3:19 am on December 18.

According to WBTW, Heather’s body has never been found, and police believe she is dead.

3. Tammy Moorer Was Sentenced on Tuesday to 30 Years in Prison for Kidnapping Her Husband’s Mistress

VERDICT WATCH: Tammy Moorer on Trial for Allegedly Kidnapping Husband’s Mistress Heather Elvis. Everything You Need to Know from Closing Arguments ==> https://t.co/oaYklxNRMQ pic.twitter.com/d7T0YoMrRt — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 22, 2018

On Tuesday, Tammy was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy in Heather’s disappearance. Prosecutors argued that Tammy Moorer had grown jealous of her husband’s relationship with Elvis, which incentivized the kidnapping. Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay said, “When you mix jealousy, deceit and just an absolute crazed woman so worried about [Elvis] stealing her husband, that is when unnatural things happen.”

Heather’s mother, Debbi Elvis, is reported by the Myrtle Beach Sun News as saying, “She knows where Heather is. She knows what happened to Heather… She needs to tell what happened to Heather.”

Last week, Supreme Court Judge Justice Donald Beatty denied the request to move the Moorer’s cases under a single judge.

4. Sidney Moorer Is Currently Serving a 10-Year Sentence

BREAKING: sentence for Moorer on obstruction of justice charge: 10 years, credit for 1 yr served — Liz Cooper (@LizCooperABC15) August 30, 2017

And where is Tammy’s husband these days? He’s in jail, serving a 10-year sentence for obstructing justice in the case. He received 1 year credit for the time he had already served.

Moorer’s attorney, Kirk Truslow, told reporters after his conviction, “I’m not convinced that he’s not convicted for kidnapping still… But it was called obstruction of justice.”

It took the jury less than an hour to come to an agreement. One juror who spoke to WPDE said that only one man was undecided when they went into deliberate.

Heather’s mother, Debbi, said in repsonse to his sentencing, “We haven’t been able to take a step and go anywhere and do anything. And finally, we took a step today. It’s not good, it’s not a great happy thing, but it’s a step.”

5. The Couple Was Intially Charged with Murder & Kidnapping

A jury has found Tammy Moorer guilty of kidnapping charges in the Heather Elvis disappearance case.https://t.co/SClb7vT3X1 — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) October 23, 2018

In Febrary 2014, the couple was taken into custody and charged with murder and kidnapping. The murder charges were dropped two years later. Sidney Moorer did go to trial on the kidnapping charges, but the jury deadlocked.

In March 2016, the murder charges against the Moorer’s were dismissed. In an exclusive interview with Dateline when those charges were dropped, Sidney Moorer said, “I feel good about it [the dismissal]. I feel we’re moving in the right direction… We didn’t do anything that we were charged with. I’m glad we’re moving forward, that the state – the solicitor – had the courage to do the right thing.”

Although he went on to serve 10 years, he did say at the time that he was 100% sure he and Tammy “were innocent on all charges.”

Tonight, ABC News’ 20/20 will investigate the circumstnaces of the case, and uncover new truths we hope will lead to finding Heather Elvis.