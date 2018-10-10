Hurricane Michael Landfall Near Mexico Beach: Watch Live Stream & Videos

Hurricane Michael made landfall just northwest of Mexico Beach, Florida, the National Hurricane Center reported. Some local news media reported that Michael had strengthened to 155 mph winds just before landfall. Typically, hurricanes lose strength just before landfall, but Michael was an unusual exception that intensified before landfall. Here are videos and reports from Mexico Beach, Florida. Some are live streams, but they go down frequently due to the storm. Others are videos from previous reports from the area. This is a developing story.

Mexico Beach is a city in Bay County, Florida with a population of just a little over 1,000, according to a 2010 census. It’s part of the Panama City-Lynn Haven area.

Meteorologist Ginger Zee is reporting live from Mexico Beach, Florida. Here’s a video she shared as the storm approached.

"I think it really is astounding, of all the storms I've ever covered, this one will wind up being the strongest. At least in my lifetime."@ABC Chief Meteorologist @ginger_zee reports from Mexico Beach, FL amid powerful winds from Hurricane Michael. https://t.co/nvs5nv0jeI pic.twitter.com/B7gnxVYsTP — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2018

She later tweeted that she saw a house pushed off its foundation from the storm surge in Mexico Beach:

She said that as the storm approached, her ears were popping from the 919 MB pressure drop. Her Twitter account is a good resource for staying updated live about Mexico Beach in Florida.

This is a video from Mexico Beach earlier today, a couple hours before landfall. You can see the waves increasing as the storm approaches:

Storm Chasing Videos’ YouTube channel has been live streaming periodically from near Mexico Beach. Here’s one video that is live at the moment, but may go down due to the storm:

Storm chaser Jeff Piotrowski is also live streaming from Mexico Beach. Here’s a video from earlier showing extreme damage to a gas station in the city:

Meanwhile, someone on Twitter shared that they were watching a live stream on Nest and saw a roof blown off a building in Mexico Beach:

From early reports, it appears there is major devastation in parts of Mexico Beach:

A whole house was ripped apart in #Mexico Beach, #Florida. Here is video of parts of the home washing up to other properties. This is one powerful storm. #HurricaneMichael. (via Talarico Tessa) #Hurricane #mexicobeach pic.twitter.com/BBlzMm4Au2 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) October 10, 2018

Here you can see a tree being uprooted in Panama City:

Panama City is gonna need some help y’all pic.twitter.com/Rzh5cantkG — ajjj (@ayyyjayyy19) October 10, 2018

Others are saying this may be Toucan’s at Mexico Beach, but this has not been confirmed:

No bueno for Toucan’s at Mexico beach pic.twitter.com/GdieY1VHMY — Josh Martenn (@jmartenn) October 10, 2018

This video, from Brett Adair’s YouTube channel, shows a house being destroyed by the storm:

Here is another screenshot of a live stream from Mexico Beach:

Damage much much worse just southeast of PCB, near Mexico Beach, Fla. pic.twitter.com/Tk66U8aeqH — 🐙Lynne Russell🏖 (@lynnenews1) October 10, 2018

This is a developing story.