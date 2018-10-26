Jenna Folwell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jenna Folwell called 911 and said she was approached by someone in a park who put a bag on her head and abducted her baby. A few hours later, her 4-week-old was found dead, in her apartment, inside a duffel bag.

Folwell, 19, was charged with first degree murder, according to police and is being held on $1 million bail in the Maricopa County, Arizona jail.

The teen mom had been searching for ways to kill her baby, police allege, based on a review of her internet search history.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Folwell Claimed Her Baby Was Kidnapped From a Park in Chandler, Arizona

Folwell called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report her baby was kidnapped. She told police someone covered her head with some type of bag and kidnapped her son. She told police she did not get a look at the suspect. Police began an immediate search in the park, the neighborhood and a door-to-door canvass, according to reports. Police also viewed area surveillance cameras. Additional law enforcement was called in on the search.

But detectives felt something was not right and confronted Folwell about her story. She relented and gave them a story.

2. Folwell Next Claimed Her Baby Drowned Accidentally

When confronted, Folwell changed her story. She told police she’d taken a bath and had her infant son with her in the tub. She claims she fainted and when she came to, the baby was dead. She then told police she put his body in a duffel bag. Police found the baby’s body in the bag. Folwell told cops she put him in it and then went to the park and concocted the phony abduction story and called 911.

The family (dad’s side) of four-week-old Rainer Canku just shared new pictures with us. The child’s mother is accused of killing him and telling Chandler Police he was kidnapped at a park. His body was found at her apartment @abc15 pic.twitter.com/RekB445Cto — Mike Pelton (@MikePeltonABC15) October 25, 2018

But her story didn’t hold up. Armed with a search warrant, police went through her phone. And there they found evidence that she’d planned to kill the newborn, according to police reports.

3. Reports Say Folwell Googled Ways to Kill Her Baby

According to police and local media reports, once cops went through Folwell’s phone, they located her search history found entries in her web browser that included ways to kill babies, how long it takes a baby to drown and queries on why some parents kill their children.

UPDATE: Mug shot of Jenna Folwell. She was arrested on 1st deg murder charges for killing her 4wk old boy. Court docs reveal she searched on-line for 3hrs on topics like "how long it takes babies to drown" and "missing babies cases". pic.twitter.com/tf9viXuIc7 — jonathan roy (@JRFox10) October 25, 2018

According to police, Folwell admitted she brought her son into the bath and let him drown. She told police she didn’t want to hear him cry anymore, local media reported.

She told detectives that she attempted CPR out of guilt. The newborn was dead and she stored his body in a black bag.

4. The Baby’s Father Appealed to a Judge to Keep His Son’s Mother Locked up

In her first court appearance on Thursday, the baby’s father was permitted to address the court.

“In January 2018 I found out I was going to be a father for the first time. On September 22, 2018 my son Rainer (Canku) was born. Rainer was a perfect baby and had such a happy and peaceful demeanor. I was able to have him spend the night a couple of times and he was perfect. I will never get to have any firsts with my son. I won’t be able to watch him walk and talk. I won’t be able to watch him play catch or go fishing. I won’t be able to even take him to school. She took away my life with Rainer the moment she took his life. She could have reached out to me and my family. We would have taken sole custody,” he said.

“I ask the judge not to allow any bonds or release. I want her to have a life without parole …she can live every day knowing what she did to that poor innocent child. The pain she has caused me has no definition.”

5. Folwell’s Mother Has Been Criticized But Also Supported & Protected by Some in the Community

Folwell’s social media, Instagram and Facebook, features images of nature, sunsets, and her dog. There are no images of Rainer on either platform, at least images that are available publicly. She has a Snapcaht, jenna_folwell55. She grew up in Falls River, Wisconsin.

Her mother Julie Folwell has shared a number of pictures of her daughter on Facebook over the years. And Thursday some took to her Facebook page to attack her. Others protected her and reminded people that she had lost a daughter and a grandchild.

“This mother is probably having a nervous breakdown as we speak. Leave her alone. She is not responsible for her daughters actions. And the woman who keeps talking about bonds. Well, you may find out when they are teenagers and adults they change and that bond doesn’t exist anymore. A parent can only do so much. End this blaming on the mother and pray for both the daughter and Mother.”