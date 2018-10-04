Kirby Gene Wallace: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Authorities in Tennessee have been hunting Kirby Gene Wallace for six days and appear no closer to tracking down the career criminal who is reportedly armed following a violent and murderous crime spree rocking Montgomery and Stewart counties, northwest of Nashville.

The community where he was last spotted is on edge. Police are warning frightened residents to take precautions including keeping doors locked as a perimeter has been set-up in the city of Woodlawn with roads closed and local schools on “lock-out” meaning no one can get into area schools without identification.

The manhunt has intensified in the last several days but some are worried that he’s escaped law enforcement despite police teams on the ground with K9’s and state police from the air in helicopters and

Here’s what you need to know:

1. With the Manhunt For Wallace in Its Sixth Day, His Name Was Added to the Tennessee 10 Most Wanted List

In early May, Wallace was arrested for tying up a woman and robbing her. Local media reported Wallace allegedly broke into a friend’s home, tied her to her bed with rope, cord and duct tape, and, threatened to kill her if she didn’t give him the correct pin number to her bank card. Police said he stole electronics from her and freed her before leaving her home. He was arrested two days later and was held in jail for two months before being released in early July. Two months later, his violent rampage began.

On Sept. 28, Wallace was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Wallace is wanted by the TBI for the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office for one count of first degree murder,

one count of felony murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated arson, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of especially aggravated burglary. He’s also wanted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of theft of property.

Wallace is considered armed and very dangerous. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

2. Police Said Wallace Killed 2 People, Kidnapped, Carjacked, Robbed, Stabbed & Set Victims’ House Ablaze in the Past 10 Days

This #KirbyWallace manhunt is getting real for folks. Got to appreciate the attitude in this store’s sign – “Until they catch the psycho, we are closing at dark and opening at light. Thanks.” pic.twitter.com/wsFXybKMxo — Hannah McDonald (@Hannah_NC5) October 4, 2018

According to police reports and local media, on Sept. 23, an elderly couple returned home from church to find a burglar in their house. The man, who police said was Wallace, allegedly attacked tied up Teddy and Brenda Smith and then set their house on fire. He fled in the couple’s 2005 black Chrysler 300. Brenda Smith, 63, died at scene, local media reported. Her husband was “able to get away and call 911.”

Four days later, on Sept. 27, a very elderly woman reported to be in her mid-to late 80’s was preparing to drive home from church when Wallace allegedly approached her at her car, forced her inside at knife point, displayed a loaded rifle, threatened to kill her and then disassembled her phone. Based on reports, the woman drove to her home, and Wallace is alleged to have tied her to her bed and then fled, stealing her 2013 silver Ford Focus.

Two days later, a witness reported to police they’d seen Wallace in the stolen car in the same general area in Stewart County.

On the morning of Sunday Oct. 1, a young person called 911 and reported seeing a man in camouflage clothing walking around their home armed with a handgun. A short time later, police found a person who lived near the area where the man was seen shot and killed. A stolen truck, crashed and abandoned, was located and that’s the area where police believe Wallace took off into the woods.

3. Wallace’s Criminal Record Stretches Back 35 Years

According to local media and court and police records, Wallace was first arrested for stealing a car in 1983 for auto theft in Dickson County. Every couple of years after, when he was not incarcerated, Wallace was picked up for possession of stolen property, burglary, and larceny. By 1990, Wallace went from burglary to armed robbery and spent a number of years in a maximum security prison.

In 2008, Wallace was arrested and did a bid for driving under the influence. Three years later, was charged with drug possession. In ’13 and again in 2015, he was locked up for violating parole, the latter came from possession of oxycodone, DUI and other charges. In April he was charged with aggravated assault and then in May, the charges for trying up and robbing his friend. He was released from jail. Two months later, his rampage began police said.

4. Frightened Residents Have Been Cautioned to Lock Doors & Remain Alert

Updated safety perimeter and road closures. pic.twitter.com/VNcn4p40H3 — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 1, 2018

Local media reported that in the past few days there have been a number of sightings of the on-the-run career criminal. One man told police he heard his dogs barking and saw an armed man try to come into his porch, but the suspect took off into the woods. By Monday, after reportedly killing a resident during a carjacking, the manhunt intensified.

In the midst of the hunt for Wallace, communities near the perimeter remain on edge; roads and intersections are closed, local schools on locked and residents are urged to keep their doors locked.

Local media reported, “Woodlawn Elementary and Liberty Elementary will remain on lockout. Law enforcement will again be positioned at the two elementary schools. Bus routes north of the search area will be accompanied by law enforcement.”

“Wallace is considered desperate and dangerous,” it was reported. “If you live in this area and see something suspicious, call 9-1-1 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

5. Wallace’s Facebook is a Window Into His Life & Attitudes Toward Law Enforcement. Meanwhile Authorities Are Asking for Help

“All you weak snitching. Police calling that got something against me know where I live and they no police calling over here com3 get some or just keep living on welfare Mr and keep your mouth shut and. Out of my bus.iness”

As the manhunt for Wallace continues, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help.

We are accepting donations. We are in need of Gatorade, Powerade, energy drinks, diet drinks, bananas, beef jerky, sandwiches, chicken strips, and other protein based meals. Please bring them to Blooming Grove Baptist Church at 3900 Lylewood Rd, Woodlawn TN. — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) October 4, 2018

A Thursday briefing from law enforcement has little new information.