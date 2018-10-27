LISTEN: Pittsburgh Police Respond to Synagogue Shooting [Live Graphic Audio]

Over the course of three 30 minute recordings of the police and emergency response to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, command, patrol, SWAT, EMTs, K9 and other personnel remain relatively calm and professional even as shots and screams and cries can be heard, as police discovered victims, four at the entrance way, all dead and move throughout the building, floor by floor, as alleged shooter Robert Bowers hides, barricaded in an upper floor after allegedly gunning down and killing 11 in a cold-blooded, unprovoked attack on the Jewish house of worship and community center. Four police offciers were injured.

There were two separate shootouts between police and the suspect, Bowers.

Bowers is an Affirmed Anti-Semite & Vowed to ‘Kill the Jews.’

On the first recording, the initial call is responded to and as police come upon the scene, even as 911 calls continue to come in, at least one from someone a dispatcher believes has been shot, one person can be heard above the static: “Don’t go near Wilkins Avenue! You can get shot!”

Called the “hot zone” teams of police including SWAt and K9 are quickly assembled and within minutes have arrived. Police can be heard on the recording saying that “as soon as (Bowers, allegedly) came into the lobby of the synagogue, he opened fire. Four were dead right inside the entrance-way. At least one officer returned fire with the suspect, it can be heard.

A tall, heavy-set, unshaven white male was described by witnesses, many of whom, terrified, were sheltering in place.

At 23 minutes on the first recording, it’s confirmed that there are “four down …four DOA, checking one more in the atrium (with) one alive.”

“We need help. We need multiple operators (meaning police)…”

At 27 Minutes Into the First Recording, an Officer, 212, Tells Command ‘Add Four Victims (From the) Second Floor, Total 8 Down. We Need Armor.’

On the second recording of the live scene, police are trying to make contact with the shooter. SWAT says it has units on the roof. Meanwhile, another officer says there are additional victims in the basement; “two rescued, three down.”

A call comes in from a pediatric center nearby requesting an officer for an unnamed reason. The command officer says “they’re gonna have to work that through themselves. Let them know we have an active shooter and if they’re safe to shelter in place.”

At 11:20 on the second recording, office “71” calls out: “Contact, contact! Shots fired, shots fired!” Then screaming and shots can be heard with “71” calling out: “Give me additional resources third floor, additional resources third floor!”

‘We Got a Guy Barricaded Actively Shooting at SWAT. Operator Shot! We Got One Operator Shot!’

A police officer was shot. Screams and shouts can be heard as another officer or dispatcher reiterates the need for backup on the third floor. Another says “we need multiple bangers up here, 9 bangers, whatever is in the box,” one officer calls out referring to ammunition.

At around 14 minutes on the second recording, an officer says there are three “operators at the door” of the room where Bowers is barricaded. The officer says one “operator” is shot in the upper arm and they’ve applied a tourniquet. He says “shots still going off …believe he’s still alive” referring to Bowers.

At 16 minutes in on the second recording, a command officer says there are officers above and three below the “target door” with no means of egress for the ones below; no way out. A voice can be heard saying Bowers is in the back left corner of he room and “he’s got the advantage.” Seconds later, at 17 minutes approximately, “Shots fired! Shots fired!” and again gunshots can be heard going off. At 19 minutes in, SWAT is planning on “taking him.” There’s a lot of quiet chatter between teams to include references to explosive ordnance disposal (EODs). Other rapid response and SWAT vernacular between two small teams breaching the door where Bowers is holed up, firing at cops. Then, at just before 21 minutes in, they’re talking to Bowers: “There’s communication, there’s’ communication!” And a voice can be heard yelling out. Meanwhile a command officer is asking for an explosive device “ASAP.” They report that “spontaneous negotiations are under way.” Yelling can still be heard. They confirm his name: Robert Bowers. He says he’s carrying an AR-15 and a Glock.

At 25 Minutes on the Recording: ‘We Have a Surrender in Progress. Suspect Crawling Out.’ Bowers Tells Cops ‘All These Jews Need to Die.’

He’s crawling out, injured. SWAT is speaking to him. Command says to tell him to continue to crawl out. Then, at 16 minutes, his motive: “Suspect talking about all these Jews need to die.” Another SWAT officer says Bowers is speaking: “The suspect keeps telling about killing Jews. He doesn’t want any of them to live. At 28 minutes, SWAT is still talking to Bowers telling him to roll over.

The third and final recording of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people includes the arrest of Bowers and a drone ordered flown over the scene to spot any possible explosive device he may have planted. A sniper communicated he’d spotted a possible device.

The balance of the recording, more than 25 minutes, covers the post-incident investigation; scene processing including bringing in detectives into the building and securing the scene. Also on the scene were bomb technicians going through Bowers vehicle; no bomb was found.